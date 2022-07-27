Keister family
The descendants of William W. and Nellie F. Keister will hold their annual Keister Reunion this Sunday, July 31.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 1:17 pm
The reunion will be held at Hampshire Park on River Road. Bring a covered dish if you wish.
Frye family
The Frye family reunion will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the home of Lisa Frye, 141 Spring Hollow Road, Springfield.
Follow the signs to get there and bring a covered dish; meat will be provided. If you have anything for the auction, bring it.
For more information, call Lisa at 304-822-5752.
Amtower family
The Amtower family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at American Legion Post 41, 66 S. Main St., Keyser.
Bring a covered dish. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a handcrafted item for the auction if you have one.
Pugh family
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road.
Fellowship begins at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided.
The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left just before the church on Christian Church Road heading south from Capon Bridge. For more information, call Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
Mowrey Family
The descendants of Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowrey will hold their family reunion at the Capon Valley Ruritan in Yellow Spring on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The building will be open at 11:30 a.m. and the meal begins at 1 p.m.
