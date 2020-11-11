If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Nov. 10, 1920
On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. D. E. Swisher at Levels, was the scene of a very quiet and pretty wedding when Malvin Dicken and Miss Mary Kathryn Swisher were united in whole matrimony. The wedding march was played by Mrs. C. V. Smith and the ceremony performed by the Rev. F. L. Morrison in the presence of some of the relatives of the bride and groom after which delicious refreshments were served.
The price of gasoline was cut 1 cent a gallon in Baltimore Monday.
D. E. Swisher of Levels, county commissioner-elect, was in town yesterday. He says that his mother, who is 95 years of age, went to the polls on Election Day and voted the Democratic ticket because she was interested in the success of the League of Nations.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harwood of Elkins, who were recently married, spent a portion of their honeymoon trip with their uncle, Summerfield Taylor, at the Burg.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 11, 1970
Postmaster Harold Welker announced today that the Romney Post Office would extend city delivery service to the Valley View Addition on Nov. 21, 1970. All residents of this area who wish to have this service should have house numbers and mailboxes installed prior to Nov. 21, and should file a change of address with the Romney Post Office.
The high temperature for the week was 70 degrees, recorded Nov. 7, followed by a low of 29 the next day. Precipitation for the week was .39 inches, according to Miss Frances Vance, Official Weather Observer.
November 15-21, 1970, National Children’s Book Week, will be observed at the Hampshire County Public Library. The theme for this year is “This is the Age of the Book.” The winning posters on “Safety” made by pupils in the 4th, 5th and 6th Grades of the Romney Grade School will be on display, as well as a new selection of children’s books.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 12, 1980
Jerry Mezzatesta was Master of Ceremonies for the special service celebrating 200 years of Sunday School at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Sun., Sept. 28, 1980. This event began at 1 p.m. with a covered dish dinner in the church social room. Grace was said by Mrs. Louise Riggleman. A large birthday cake, baked and decorated by Mrs. Margaret Haines, with the emblem for this National celebration adorned the top tier of the cake. After dinner the group assembled in the church sanctuary for the program.
Pros and cons of microwave oven cooking will be discussed at the workshop on Nov. 25. The workshop will be held at the Hampshire County Public Library from 1 to 3 p.m. A fee of $1 will be charged to cover food used for demonstration purposes.
The Capon Bridge Schools have developed the Urban Arts Program in which the schools are, and will be making available many forms of the arts to the students and the community. Still in the formative stages, the benefits of the program have already included a series of jazz concerts on the piano by Ed Morgret. Mr. Morgret explained and performed familiar numbers as well as some not so familiar numbers. To clarify the elements of improvisations, Mr. Morgret “spiced up” various childhood songs.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 14, 1990
On Sept. 29, 2 Hampshire County girls captured titles in the National Apple Pageant held in Winchester, Va. Miss Tricia Wolford was crowned National Apple Queen and won a special award of Miss Personality. Tricia was sponsored by her family. Miss Tennile Thomas won 1st place and also won a special award of 1st paid entry. Tennile was sponsored by Mr. M. L. (Bud) McBride, Alan A. Thomas Contractor, Quality Custom Built Homes and Mr. David C. Clower Sr.
Picture a room of ghosts, goblins and everything imaginable and you have an idea of what the Hampshire County Public Library looked like on the evening of Oct. 29. Games and goodies ruled the evening of fun. The children played Pin the Nose on the Jack-A-Lantern, had their fortune told and pulled a prize from the Pit, a cauldron filled with prizes and candy. The costume contest was very successful with almost everyone dressing for the occasion. A parade of contestants was held on the stage with Brenda Emberg as Mistress of Ceremonies.
The 5th year observance of the Great West Virginia Read Out is scheduled in the Hampshire County Schools Fri., Nov. 16. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., students, teachers and administrators will join together in a 1/2-hour period of reading activity. Participation may take the form of silent reading or an oral presentation. The goal of the project is to have every person in the school system, including service personnel, teachers, administrators and county superintendents to stop for this short time and experience the joy of reading. Parents and all community members are encouraged to set aside this 1/2-hour to renew their interest in the written word.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 15, 2000
Hampshire County Assessor Frank Whitacre said this week the key to the future is technology and making full use of the Internet. “I look for the day when we can accept taxes over the Internet,” said Whitacre, who was elected to his 2nd term in office last week. “The Internet is the wave of the future, and if we don’t get on board, we’re going to get run over.”
Iver Leivestad of Burlington recently won the Country Gospel Music Association’s Golden Heart Award and was named the 2000 National Yodeler of the Year. Leivestad took the top honor in a recent competition held in Augusta, Ga. He qualified for the finals by winning the CGMA’s Silver Heart Award for the Northeast Region at the competition held in Virginia last May. According to Leivestad, he was 1st introduced to yodeling when he was a student in the 1st grade.
Veterans, military history buffs and the general public are likely to find interest in this month’s Hampshire County Library display in Romney. Local historian Rob Wolford has his collection of historic military patches, uniforms and related sundry items. For Wolford it is more than just a matter of having his impressive collection on display for public viewing. It is his way of showing respect to veterans of wartime and peacetime. The display will run through the month of November at the library.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 10, 2010
Over 60 craftspeople participated in the 36th annual GFWC Christmas Holiday Craft Show. The halls, classrooms and lunchroom of Romney Elementary School were filled with artisans from West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Organizer Mary French Barbe said, “This year we had some of the best quality crafts I’ve ever seen in our show.” Proceeds from the sale go back into the community by way of donations.
A silent auction is being held as part of the ongoing fundraising efforts by the Romney 250th Celebration committee. The auction will be held at the Hampshire County Public Library beginning Dec. 4. “Donations for the auction are needed by Nov. 19,” said organizer Dot Calvert. The committee is looking for items that are “like new or of historical value” and can include everything from books to small antiques, glassware and art.
Historic landmark commissions provide leadership in communities to help educate the public about historic resources and advocate for their protection. The West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will present a series of free workshops across the state exploring preservation in the community. “The statewide comprehensive historic preservation plan recognizes the important role local organizations can play in the preservation of historic resources,” said Susan Pierce, deputy state historic preservation officer.
