100 Years Ago — Sept. 28, 1921
Capon Bridge school is to have new furniture throughout.
The Eastern Coal Mining Company of this city, which since its incorporation here in February has gone forward with remarkable progress has just completed the purchase and opening of a large coal yard in Washington, D.C.
Miss Merry, advance representative of the Clean Up Squad of the Veterans Bureau, was in Romney Monday and Tuesday of this week to help the American Legion and the Red Cross make plans for getting to every disabled ex-service man in Hampshire county the information that the Clean Up Squad will be in Martinsburg October 5th to 10th inclusive to see all disabled ex-service men or all men who have any claim for compensation, new or old, if unsatisfactorily adjusted.
50 Years Ago — Sept. 22, 1971
Miss Lynn Levings, of Morgantown, spent the weekend here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Levings.
DELRAY — The Annual Horn Camp School Reunion was held in the well-preserved one room schoolhouse Sunday, with 88 present. Mrs. Lester Nealis was the only teacher present. Last year there were three, Mrs. Nealis, Mrs. Olive Clower and Mr. Orville Swisher. Eighty-seven-year-old Bart Collins was the oldest pupil present.—Rain and more rain seem to be a daily occurrence.
40 Years Ago — Sept. 23, 1981
Mrs. William Ellis left last Friday to return to her home in Alamo, Texas, after visiting her aunt, Mrs. G.C. Houser, and brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Joe Cunningham.
Summertime, golden grain and neighbor helping neighbor — the memories evoked by the Buckbees and their old-time thrashing machine at Hampshire Heritage Days. The good times were not all gone as the “days of yore” were relived Sept. 12 and 13 at Hampshire Park. And the many people attending proved that our heritage is not a thing of the past to be forgotten.
Delegate and Mrs. Daniel L. Shanholtz, Springfield, proudly announce the birth of a son, Daniel L. II, Saturday, Sept. 19, Memorial Hospital, Cumberland.
30 Years Ago — Sept. 25, 1991
Mr. Paul Roomsburg is the proud recipient of Hampshire High’s Striving for Excellence Award for the school year, 1990-91. This award is given to the teacher who most strongly portrays the school motto, Striving for Excellence.
Wapocomo Campground, located along River Road, Romney, will welcome Country Music Artist Dan Seals on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. Seals has nine consecutive No. 1 hits over the past five years.
20 Years Ago — Sept. 26, 2001
Mandi Timbrook, a senior at Hampshire High School, was crowned Homecoming Queen at last week’s game against Fairmont Senior. Her grandfather, Robert Grose, escorted her.
CAPON CHAPEL — Following a 2-3 week vacation trip to the Midwest and western states in September, Thomas Burkins has returned to his riverside home in the local community. His travels took him to Colorado, South Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Arizona for an interesting trip.
Legislative redistricting is finished and Hampshire County officially will have two House of Delegate districts beginning in 2002.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 29, 2011
ROMNEY – Even the best of Octobers can only help Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad ridership approach 10,000 passengers – still 20 percent or more off recent years.
The calendar year 2010 ended with about 12,000 passengers, said Rodney Matheny, the train’s only full-time employee. So far this year, there have been about 2,200 passengers, “so I’m hoping that October this year will get us at least close to that 12,000.”
A pair of victories have lifted the Hampshire High girls to soccer heights they haven’t seen since this year’s freshmen were in kindergarten.
Headed into Tuesday’s game at Mountain Ridge, the Trojan girls were 5-4-3 this year. They cracked .500 for the first time earlier in the month at 3-2-3 before dropping a pair.
Shiloh United Methodist Church is organizing a men’s group. It will meet from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays. All males from 16 to 116 are invited for breakfast and fellowship. Stop in and see what it is all about.
The Timber Ridge Four provided an inspiring and melodious hour of music and song at Shiloh’s program, “Music In The Mountains.”
