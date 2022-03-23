100 Years Ago — March 22, 1922
A letter was received from Buckingham Palace with the Royal Crest by John Baker White (late lieutenant colonel and judge advocate U.S. troops in Great Britain), who is a prominent lawyer of this city, in acknowledgement of a wedding gift — a small amulet for charm found in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia on a gold chain. The letter … left Buckingham Palace on February 27.
SPRINGFIELD — Rev. J.H. Light, of Romney, was in town Saturday en route to Frankfort to hold quarterly meeting.
J.W. Peters, of Sherman District, gave bond for $2,000 to serve as justice of the peace for that district.
50 Years Ago — March 22, 1972
Our local police chief presented his wife with a very unusual birthday present yesterday.
As he was patrolling the streets in the early morning he observed a lone chicken strolling along Main Street.
The chief gave “chase” on foot and after much huffing and puffing on his part and a few squawks from the chicken the “culprit” was captured. Later that day, Mrs. Hutter was led by a beaming husband to a chicken coop at home where upon she was greeted by a very docile chicken and a “Happy Birthday, Bets” from her spouse. Has our chief come up with a new birthday gift idea — “Say it with Chicken?” After 28 years of service in the county Extension office Mrs. Jewel Rannells will retire today. She was employed by the court of Hampshire County in December 1942.
40 Years Ago — March 17, 1982
Raymond Lewis, Marguerite Barford, Ruth Wallace and Sandra Strauss, Hampshire County representatives on the Committee on Aging, met recently with Sen. Harley O. Staggers Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rupp, of Augusta, have had two yellow pansies blooming all winter in the yard, close to their house.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Shawen visited last week with Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Sellards and infant son, in Hurricane, W.Va.
The Eastern West Virginia Area Agency on Aging, Eastern West Virginia Community Action and the Department of Welfare have arranged to receive and distribute 17 tons of cheese in Hampshire, Hardy Mineral, Grant and Pendleton counties. The cheese arrived courtesy of the West Virginia National Guard, at each Committee on Aging center on March 13.
30 Years Ago — March 18, 1992
A Rotary Group Study Exchange team from Germany visited Hampshire County last week. “Many of the problems that West Virginia faces are similar to the problems the group sees in Germany,” said Ernst Craemer, the group’s leader. “We hope to study your culture, your kind of life and the way you think,” he said. While in Hampshire County, the group met with the Romney Rotary Club, visited the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and toured a local winery.
Southern States Romney is holding a Free Chick Day.
Buy 1 bag of Start-N-Grow and receive 10 free chicks or purchase just the chicks for 25 cents each. Baby ducks are only $2.50 and a real bunny for Easter, $6.
20 Years Ago — March 20, 2002
U.S. Route 50 safety improvements identified in a recent traffic operation and safety study come at the tune of $31 million. That figure is part of a total $290 million package of highway improvements recommended in the study for the 45-mile, Hampshire- Mineral County portion of the two-lane highway.
Paige Kell and children, Max and Maggie, of Charlotte, N.C., visited her grandmother, Louise Maphis, last week. Bill and Barbara Maphis of Winchester were also in town.
10 Years Ago — March 21, 2012
ROMNEY — Peach blossoms are two weeks ahead and apple blossoms are not far behind. The tender blossoms are generally out in full around April 15.
“Last year they were right on target on April 15,” said Romney fruit grower Garry Shanholtz.
ROMNEY — For the third consecutive year assessed property values in Hampshire County used to generate tax revenue are down. Poor economic conditions continue to make their mark in the county and across the state.
Hampshire High’s 2012 softball campaign has started out as a season of big sticks. That was good news for the Trojans when they clobbered previously undefeated Washington 11-3 in the season opener.
But fortunes turned at Monday’s home opener with Keyser claiming 11-3 and 14-10 victories.
