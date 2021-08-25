Activities    

All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

 

Home delivery

Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Fish fillet on a bun, butter beans, macaroni and cheese, fruit, dessert

Thursday, Aug. 26 — Steak, baked potato, California blend, roll, fruit

Friday, Aug. 27 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas, roll, fruit

Monday, Aug. 30  — Sausage patty, oven-fried potatoes, French toast, fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Hotdogs, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, salad, fruit, dessert

Thursday, Sept. 2 — Crab cakes, baked potato, California blend, coleslaw, fruit

Friday, Sept. 3  — Cook’s special

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, Aug. 25 — Fish fillet on a bun, butter beans, macaroni and cheese, fruit, dessert

Thursday, Aug. 26 — Steak, baked potato, California blend, roll, fruit

Monday, Aug. 30  — Sausage patty, oven-fried potatoes, French toast, fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, salad, fruit, dessert

Thursday, Sept. 2 — Crab cakes, baked potato, California blend, coleslaw, fruit

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 26 — Steak, baked potato, California blend, roll, fruit

Friday, Aug. 27 — Turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, spinach, fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Hotdogs, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit

Thursday, Sept. 2 — Hobo beans, salad, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit

Friday, Sept. 3  — Cook’s special

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, Aug. 27 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas, roll, fruit

Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Hotdogs, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit

Friday, Sept. 3  — Cook’s special

* * *

The senior farmers market nutrition program (vouchers) began July 1.

* * *

The fall bus tour to Vermont has been canceled. Keep an eye on this space for the 2022 travel plans.

* * *

If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie

* * *

Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.

* * *

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

* * *

The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

* * *

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

                                                                 

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.

