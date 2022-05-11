100 Years Ago — May 10, 1922
The Clean-up Campaign during last week may be counted a success, quite a number of persons having put their premises in excellent order. However, we would not be stating the truth if we did not say that there was not the complete cooperation in this movement that it deserved.
The little four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac W. McDonald who live on the Billmyre farm near the Rox, was badly burned about the body last Thursday when she fell over a bucket of lime that was being slacked. While the child was painfully burned she is not considered seriously injured.
The annual decoration at Ebenezer will be held this year on May 30th, jointly with the American Legion Memorial Day exercises.
50 Years Ago — May 10, 1972
Miss Catherine Greco, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Kitzmiller, Three Churches, has been selected to be a finalist in the 1972 Miss Teen-age West Virginia Pageant on June 10.
40 Years Ago — May 12, 1982
Capt. and Mrs. John H. Cunningham and sons, Camp Springs, Md., and Mrs. John F. Wagoner, LaVale, spent the weekend with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mease Strosnider.
Janet Haines, a senior at Hampshire High School, will be traveling to Indianapolis, Indiana, in July to compete in the Future Business Leaders of America National Contest. Janet is the daughter of Paul and Edna Haines of Shanks. She will be accompanied by Mrs. Tammy Moreland, a Hampshire High School business teacher.
30 Years Ago — May 6, 1992
A 250-pound black bear made a surprise visit to Romney Monday, April 27. DNR officials trapped and tranquilized the bear in Grant County after it had killed two sheep and destroyed five beehives.
20 Years Ago — May 8, 2002
Mike Crouse of Slanesville was hired by the Hampshire County Commission Tuesday as the county’s first paid Office of Emergency Services director. Crouse is to start in the new OES position immediately, County Commission president Garry Shanholtz said.
District Game Biologist Gary Strawn stated that the woman owning the livestock and bees did not want the bear killed. Wildlife Manager Allan Neiderberger and Strawn transported the bear back to Hampshire County where they placed a tag in the bear’s ear and extracted a tooth, which will be used to determine the bear’s age. The bear was later released.
Dr. Boots and Marge Solon of Stowe, Ohio, were guests Wednesday of Gary and Bonnie Long.
John Daniel was born in Parkersburg to J.T. and Angee Barbe, on May 6. When you see John and Mary French Barbe say, “Hi Grandma and Grandpa.” They will be the ones with the big smiles on their faces.
10 Years Ago — May 9, 2012
CAPON SPRINGS — Guests, co-workers and community gathered for 3 days of history programs this past weekend as they shared stories of the trials and tribulations of the water business, resort business and Partnership Foundation intertwined to create the current Capon Springs & Farms.
ROMNEY — A large and interested group gathered to hear about the United Nations Agenda 21 program. Many people are unfamiliar with this plan, but recognize the terms “sustainable development,” “comprehensive planning” and/or “smart growth.”
Leah Whitehead is visiting her parents, Jock and Dottie Shambaugh, before leaving for Germany on Wednesday, May 9. She is going to be missed by her family.
A fourth-grader from Augusta finally got his man, and grabbed a big wrestling honor along the way. Ben Lambert pinned Mikey Keen of Culpepper, Va., last weekend to win the championship of the midget 105-pound weight class at the Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Association’s Eastern Nationals tournament.
