100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. John J. Cornwell went to New York to spend Easter with the family of their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene E. Ailes in Scarborough.
Bernard Hill is home from Northern University of Ohio, at Ada, for the Easter holidays.
Through the work of Senator Sutherland, J.S. Collins of this place has secured a pension amounting to $12.00 a month with back pay from last June for disabilities acquired in the Spanish-American War.
Mr. and Mrs. William Russell returned to their home here Monday from Baltimore, where they spent the winter.
50 years ago
The first major house fire to occur in Romney in many years destroyed the frame dwelling on the corner of High Street and Gravel Lane last night. Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Sirk and two sons occupied the house and escaped without injury.
The temperatures vary from day to day and spring is in all of our bloodstreams now, with so many things to do, but being still quite cold, we may be in for some more winter weather. Many of our pretty birds have returned from the south and several gaggles of geese have been seen on the Cacapon River. Mr. Peck Miller killed a snake last week near his home, even though it was a cold day.
Usually snakes aren’t active until the temperatures reach 70 degrees. Turkey gobblers are heard at the break of day now, from the high points of North Mountain.
40 years ago
The fifth week of the 65th Legislature was highlighted by the House and Senate overriding a gubernatorial veto of a bill that would allow the establishment of small independent wineries in the state.
Hampshire County’s second annual Heritage Days will be held at Hampshire Park Sept. 12 and 13. To participate please contact Romney Rotary Club, Dale Rawlings, general chairman or Bill Long, Romney, or
Charles Bonar, Burlington in regard to displaying your art or craft.
Farisa Surattanont, a sixth-grade student at Romney Elementary, will appear on the “What’s in the News?’ television program. Farisa has been selected as a winner in the essay contest, “The Person I Would Like to Meet Most.” There were more than 4,000 entries and only nine winners were chosen. Farisa chose to write about Anne Frank, the little Jewish girl who hid in the attic during World War II
30 years ago
On Sunday, April 7, Paw Paw, West Virginia, kicks off a yearlong celebration of its centennial with a specially created historical pageant. Beginning at 2 p.m. at the high school, the citizens of Paw Paw will weave together the patterns of life when their town was born a century ago using the poems, songs and real-life characters of Alonzo Amos, a black musician and poet of Paw Paw in the 1920s. The people of Paw Paw are refurbishing their memories and arranging them for public viewing as part of the centennial year.
On July 6 historical exhibits and displays created from the collective attics of Paw Paw and its railroad past will be open to the public at the Town Hall. The inaugural Centennial Days Festival is scheduled for Aug. 6-11.
Mrs. Betty Deskins, RN, who has been the nursing director of the Hampshire County Health Department for the past 11 years, has announced her plans to retire April 1 of this year.
20 years ago
Betsy Blue, wife of John A. Blue, of Pasadena, Calif., visited her daughter, Katherine, in Washington, D.C., last week. Over the weekend Betsy and Katherine were guests of Mrs. Madeline Blue.
Laura Stump, Loveland, Colo., is spending some time here visiting with her parents, the George Stumps, and family. Denny and Mary Jo Slane, Harrisonburg, Va., are spending several days this week with her family at the Pancake farm on River Road.
10 years ago
Oran “Pete” and Ruth McBride Wolfe of Augusta, along with the immediate family, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on March 27. The newlyweds traveled to Clarksburg in their Model A Ford and returned to live in Augusta for 23 years. Their only move was to Laurel, Md., in 1960 and after retirement they moved back to the family farm in 1979.
Capon Chapel Church is displaying freshly cleaned pew cushions. Bunk LaFollette has given them a meticulous cleaning and they look as good as new. Thank you, Bunk.
Hampshire County grew in population 18.6 percent over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Hampshire County showed the fourth strongest growth following Berkeley, Jefferson and Gilmer counties.
Passersby will see six new Civil War Trail signs installed around Hampshire County on Monday.
Charlie Baker, director of the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission and Mitch Bowman with the Civil War Trails program installed two markers in the Blue Beach area, one at the “Wire Bridge” and one at Washington’s Camp.
