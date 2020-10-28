If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Oct. 27, 1920
A. J. Shanholtzer met with a painful accident at the bridge east of town as he was driving here Monday morning. His horse became frightened at the steamroller in operation on the road there and started backing. Before he could be stopped he had backed clear off the bridge and the buggy fell on top of Mr. Shanholtzer. He sustained a bad cut above and around the left eye and other bruises about the head.
Miss Lowell Wolford left yesterday for Charleston where she will teach during the school term. Miss Agnes Hott, of Pleasant Dale, will succeed Miss Lowell Wolford as general secretary of the Hampshire County Sunday School Association. Her office will be at Pleasant Dale.
Mrs. John J. Cornwell leaves today to spend a few days with her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. E. E. Ailes, in Scarborough, N. Y.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 28, 1970
A high of 71 degrees on the 23rd and a low of 42 degrees on the 24th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .84 inches for the week.
A 150-year-old split bottom arm chair has been acquired by the Fort at Fort Ashby, Mrs. Sallie Wetzel, Regent, Potomac Valley Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution, has announced. Mrs. Glenn J. R. Toothman, of Lake Floyd, Route 2, Bristol, W. Va., on Friday, Aug. 21, presented an antique chair to Fort Ashby. It was originally owned by Mrs. Hannah McClaury Furr, who with her husband, Franklin, is buried in the cemetery overlooking Fort Ashby.
The Primary Department of the W. Va. School for the Deaf will have their annual Halloween Parade on Main Street at 1:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The children will be dressed in Halloween costumes. Everyone is invited to watch the parade.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 29, 1980
Plans for the 1st public passenger train excursion through the famous “Trough” — the 7-mile gorge of the South Branch of the Potomac River — was announced yesterday. The ride on Sunday, Nov. 9, will be sponsored by the Rotary club of Romney, which will sell tickets for the all-day excursion for $10. A minimum of 100 passengers is required and a maximum of 200 can be accommodated.
William Roomsburg, Vocational Agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor at Hampshire High School, has been nominated to receive the FFA’s Honorary American Farmer Degree. Roomsburg was nominated for the Degree by the W. Va. FFA Association and the nomination was approved by the National FFA Board of Directors, which recently met in Alexandria, Va. The Honorary American Farmer Degree is the highest honorary degree presented by the FFA.
Hatchery manager trainees at the new Fisheries Academy hosted 16 youngsters from the W. Va. School for the Deaf and the Blind, Romney, for a day of excellent fishing earlier this month at the special fishing area for the Handicapped at the National Fisheries Center, Leetown. The youngsters caught 69 trout, bass, carp, catfish and sunfish, and enjoyed a picnic lunch before returning to Romney.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 31, 1990
Company and county officials alike were on hand last Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new Sheetz store along Main Street.
On Monday, Oct. 22, the Biology II class from Hampshire High School took a field trip to Ravens’ Rock near Slanesville. Ravens’ Rock is located on private property and is protected by the Nature Conservancy whose sole purpose is to save rare species around the world. The guide for the trip was Hampshire Biology teacher Dr. George Constantz. The trip started with the class hiking up trails that lead to Ravens’ Rocks. Once the class reached the rocks they split into groups and went to separate areas. With binoculars the class watched the flight of migrating birds. After watching birds for a couple hours, the class made its way back down the trails. Dr. Constantz then pointed out some rare species of plants that only appear in this area.
History came alive for the 4th and 5th graders at Slanesville during September. On Wednesday, Sept. 5, students traveled to Cumberland, Md., to tour the living history re-enactment sponsored by the NMLRA. The Eastern Primitive Rendezvous depicted the 1750-1840 era with authentic shelter, clothing, food and lifestyle of the early traders.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 1, 2000
The Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start Program held a Halloween Fun Fair Monday at the American Legion banquet room. Nearly 80 head start students, along with parents, attended the special event.
On Oct. 21, Lawrence Dinisio, owner and instructor of American Freestyle Martial Arts, gave a demonstration at the Hampshire County Public Library. Dinisio was accompanied by students Amber Lehew and Robert Skinner. Amber and Robert showed everyone some of their self-defense moves they learned under the auspices of Dinisio.
Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputy Greg Kesner recently acquired equipment for a new program called “Fatal Vision.” The equipment for the new program was donated to the department by local business owner Becky Hott of Edwards Insurance Agency. Kesner, who serves as the Hampshire High School’s Preventive Resource Officer, said he plans to use the equipment in the local high school as well as make the program available to civic groups and organizations.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 27, 2010
The new Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the adjoining medical office building are both under roof and well on the way to completion. Nearly 130 contractors and sub-contractors are currently on-site working on both buildings.
Between 80 and 100 people attended the “Paws N Effect Dog Show” held last Saturday at Taggart Hall, according to organizer Amy Pancake. A lab was dressed up as a mountain man or dog complete with a coonskin cap. Another pet was decked out in rain gear, boots, umbrella and the works. The pageant was held to benefit the Hampshire County Community Foundation Erin Michele Pancake Memorial Fund, the Hampshire County Humane Society and the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
Paddy in the Holler, a trio of talented musicians who mix lyrical lilts from across the pond with earthy Appalachian strains is coming to The Bottling Works Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. Hornpipes and waltzes, poignant ballads, humorous ditties, songs in Gaelic, old-time shtick and stirring a cappella renditions are a little of what you’ll hear as Paddy in the Holler frolics over mountains and moors.
