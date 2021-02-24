If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Feb. 23, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. F. C. Turley returned last Wednesday from a visit of some weeks to Florida. Mr. Turley says the weather we have been having here is good enough for him.
Miss Gladys Keister, who is employed by Ira V. Cowgill, was taken suddenly ill last Thursday with appendicitis. She was taken to the Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland and operated on Friday.
School started again Monday morning. One new case of Scarlet Fever developed and that 1 was reported Monday morning. The authorities thought it would be safe to raise the quarantine except in the houses where the disease has appeared.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 24, 1971
Wind and water highlighted the weather for the past week. Streams were swollen due to heavy precipitation and melting snow. We were unable to contact Miss Frances Vance for official figures.
Forget TV for the night. There’s a better show coming to the area. It’s called a basketball circus featuring the world renowned Fabulous Magicians. These jesters of the hardwood floor will be seen on March 10 at the Hampshire High Gym when they jest with the local Super Stars. Local fans will be in for a night’s entertainment of laughter and amazement.
The public meeting held last Friday evening in The Bank of Romney Community Room, sponsored by the Telephone Committee of the Hampshire County Taxpayer’s Association, was well attended with representatives of all 5 of the telephones exchanges that serve Hampshire County. At the invitation of the Committee, Logan C. Tate, General Manager Northern Division, General Telephone Company of the Southeast, was the principal speaker.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 25, 1981
On Feb. 13 the Senior Citizens Building came alive with the voices and laughter of approximately 30 seniors, the occasion being their annual Valentine’s Party. The afternoon began with the King and Queen being crowned and receiving gifts. Mr. India Hockman and Mrs. Janet Speelman were crowned King and Queen. They received this honor by receiving the most votes of their fellow seniors. Mr. Hockman received a box of candy and Mrs. Speelman received a single rose.
The Hampshire County Beekeepers Association invites you to attend its 5th meeting at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta. Our program for this meeting will be a slide presentation from Dadant and Sons on “Overwintering Bees and Spring Management” and possibly 1 on “Bee Diseases.”
Hampshire County 4-H members who are enrolled in the 4-H clothing projects are learning to create fashionable ensembles, as well as to save money on clothing. The 4-H projects teach members how to care for their sewing machines, they learn about pattern selections and how to work with plaids, knits and wool.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 27, 1991
The Hampshire County Public Library is pleased to announce a new service for its patrons. Just received is “Hooked On Phonics,” a do-it-yourself tool to teach yourself to read. “Hooked On Phonics” is a kit, which includes cassettes, workbooks, and flashcards that will teach people from pre-school to adults the skill of reading through phonics. This program will enable both children and adults to work at their own pace, independently in their own homes.
Mrs. Gray’s Transitional 1st Grade Class at Romney Elementary recently completed a unit of study on bears. The children learned about the various types of bears and are now aware of the endangered label attached to panda bears. The unit concluded with a bear “Tea Party.” Everyone brought their favorite Teddy Bear, with each bear awarded a prize. The fuzziest, most beautiful, smallest, largest and more colorful were chosen.
Nathan Judy, owner of Westcom Mobile Communications Network, recently donated a 12-volt electric start Daton generator to the Romney Rescue Squad. According to Brad Boley, president of the squad, the generator will be used when the power goes out. “We’ve been using an extension cord, running it from 1 of our units into the base for use of our radios,” said Boley. “It isn’t a very safe way to have power.” Judy 1st hit on the idea during a visit to the squad’s facilities.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 28, 2001
Hampshire County’s new E-911 system is one step closer to becoming a reality. Twelve telecommunication specialists, employed by the West Virginia State Police, will take over March 5 as dispatchers for the county’s fire and medical emergency calls. The new E-911 system is expected to be in full swing sometime in June, according to telecommunications supervisor Brian Boley.
The Federal Highway Administration, which tracks the status of the nation’s bridges, ranks W. Va. 8th in the nation in the number of deficient bridges. Hampshire County faces a situation of having an “above average number of bad bridges” on main routes, says District 5 bridge engineer Gary Klavuhn. “The good news is that they are on the radar screen in various stages of development (for replacement or major renovation),” said Klavuhn during an interview last week. He said there are 5 bridge projects in various stages of development. Four of the 5 are on main routes in the county.
The Railroad dispatched a locomotive to move the portion of the train that remained on the tracks, A freight train derailment on the CSX rail line in Green Spring occurred on Tuesday morning. Apparently 2 or 3 freight cars hauling feed left the tracks. Green Spring residents said the cars tipped on their sides and feed littered an embankment area. The cars were headed for Moorefield.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 23, 2011
Firefighters from around the county demonstrated the epitome of dedicated volunteerism over the weekend. Numerous brush fires coupled with high winds challenged firefighters’ dedication, but by the time all was said and done, it was the firefighters and EMS personnel who showed they had the most stamina. Companies from Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties, as well as from Maryland, assisted in fighting a brush fire off Route 220 near Purgitsville Friday afternoon.
Tentative plans are in the works to establish a local craft and food cooperative market in downtown Romney. The name of the co-op will be Heritage Craft and Farm Product Marketplace. Plans are to locate the co-op in the currently vacant building formerly known as the Hampshire County Co-Op.
Not familiar with the Lilly name? Bobby Lilly is a familiar face in Capon Bridge for anyone who has stopped in at the Just Pawn It Shop. The shop is owned by Bobby’s wife, Jennifer and her close friend, Melissa Helsley. Lilly is a name that goes way back. But it’s the most recent accomplishment by the Lilly family that has people talking. The 2009 Lilly reunion is now in the Guinness World Record Book. The family received official confirmation that they have indeed broken the world record for the largest family reunion, according to Bobby. Bobby said Monday that over 6,300 people attended the 3-day event, with some extended family members coming from as far away as Winchester, England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.