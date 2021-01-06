100 Years Ago — Jan. 5, 1921
A freight car consigned to Romney was broken into and robbed in the Martinsburg Yards a day or 2 before Christmas. Five boxes of tobacco and probably some other things were taken, but the tobacco was recovered.
Mr. and Mrs, Heatwole, of Winchester, are visiting friends in the town and country. Mr. Heatwole says his father, J. E. Heatwole, who is nearly 92 years of age, is still able to get about, though he is rather feeble.
Mrs. Lester Inskeep and children came from Washington to spend the holidays at G. W. Arnold’s. Miss Lois Arnold also came home from Bethany for a few days.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 6, 1971
A high of 44 degrees on the 3rd and a low of 2 degrees below 0 the 2nd. Precipitation measured 3.26 inches for the week.
Weather forecasters were busy the last 2 days of 1970 predicting heavy snow for this area, but even they were surprised when the snowfall ended around noon on New Year’s Day with the magnitude of the storm. The snow cover that fell in the 24-hour period from around noon on Thursday to noon on Friday reached anywhere from 25 inches to a maximum of 36 inches in the Kirby-Rio section of Hampshire County. Most measurements in the Town of Romney agreed on 27 inches.
Congressman Harley O. Staggers has just been informed the Economic Development Administration has approved a $35,400 grant to help foster industrial growth in Hampshire County. The Town of Romney requested the funds for construction of a storage tank with connecting lines into the municipal water system. Economic Development Administration funds include a bonus of $5,900 because Romney and Hampshire County are both in the Upper Potomac Economic Development District. The town will provide $23,600 to complete the project cost of $59,000.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 7, 1981
The Jubilators from Cumberland, Md., will present a hymn sing at the Romney Church of the Brethren, on Birch Lane, on Jan. 11. Members of this popular gospel group are Dorothy Street, Keith Miller, Jim Glover, Delford Crowe, Gene Streets and Pete Pritts. The public is invited to attend this special service and enjoy some fine gospel singing.
An unofficial total of 36,788 deer were harvested during W. Va.’s 1980 2-week buck season, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife resources division. Cold, drenching rains during the season, especially on the 1st 2 days, discouraged hunter participation causing the total buck kill to fall short of the anticipated harvest.
Crews are now working on a $63,000 electrical service improvement program at Potomac Edison’s Hampshire switching station at Capon Bridge. Designed to provide increased reliability of service in this area, the construction program is being done at the junction of the utility company’s Stonewall-Junction and Riverton-Cumberland 138 kv power lines.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 9, 1991
The 6th month activation of the 351st Ordnance Company has forced a shake-up in county government locally. County Commissioner Steve Haines is now better known as Staff Sergeant Steve Haines and is stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield. His temporary replacement will become his wife, Betty, beginning Feb. 1, according to Commission President Jim Miller.
Their final destination as yet unknown, members of the 351st Ordnance Company are activated and preparing to leave for their mobilization site in Fort Pickett, Va. The company, comprised of U.S. Army Reserve personnel located in Romney and Martinsburg, is activated in response to President Bush’s call for more troop support in the Persian Gulf Region under Operation Desert Shield.
All systems were “GO” for 20 students from the W. Va. School for the Blind as they participated in a pilot program at the U.S. Space Camp and Academy in Huntsville, Al. This project, the 1st involving a group of visually impaired students at the camp and academy was the culmination of plans begun 1 year ago between Space Camp Director Edward Buckbee and his staff, and WVSB Superintendent Max Carpenter and the school instructors.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 10, 2001
Members of the 351st Ordnance Company of Romney spent Saturday learning about the safety, maintenance and proper use of a chain saw. The training was held at Mill Creek Saw Shop near Burlington. The local U.S. Army Reserve Unit is made up of 4 detachments, consisting of Martinsburg, Romney, Morgantown and Uniontown, Pa.
The idea of a virtual classroom has become a virtual reality for 3 Capon Bridge students. One local teacher has crossed the boundaries from the traditional method of teaching to a contemporary-style of online instruction, and the children are learning. That’s the report from Janet Gould, a teacher for gifted students who has opened the door to a whole new way of teaching. Gould is currently pioneering the 1st online, middle school classroom in West Virginia in order to help her students prepare for certain curriculum in high school.
Students from Romney Elementary last Friday enjoyed a ride in a limousine and an opportunity to try their hand in a money machine. The children participated in a fund-raiser with Laurel Mountain Fund-raising and were successful in selling at least 30 items each. Laurel Mountain Fund-raising represented Cherrydale Farms. Any student selling 30 items were treated to a Cruise-thru Lunch at McDonald’s and a ride in a stretch limousine from Dream Limousines of Johnstown, Pa.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 5, 2011
Things are looking really good at the construction site of the new Hampshire Memorial Hospital, according to Mike Albright. Albright is manager of construction services for Valley Health. “We are behind about a month and a half due to last winter’s weather,” said Albright. “Everyone is working hard and putting in overtime. Hopefully we will finish up in February on the hospital and in March on the medical office building.”
By 12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, the clock was ticking at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center as parents and staff members waited to see who would be the first baby born in the New Year. At 2:54 a.m. Scott Eugene Carter Jr., of Romney answered the question. Scott Jr. was born to Scott and Kayelynn Carter of Romney, taking the title of the first one born at the Regional Medical Center in 2011. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 18-1/2 inches, little Scott made his appearance nearly 2 weeks earlier than expected.
Christmas is over but it appears that many Hampshire County residents are still making a list and checking it twice. Only this time, they are making a list of items they need from the store. The goal — get what one needs in 1 trip in order to save having to run back for something else. It’s just one way local residents are cutting back on driving to offset the rise in gas prices. With gas reaching as much as $3.15 and up in the county, vehicles are spending more time in the driveway, according to local motorists. Shirley Dodson of Augusta Monday said it took nearly $40 at $2.95 per gallon in Cumberland, Md., to fill up.
