100 Years Ago — March 29, 1922
The annual class play given by the seniors of the Romney High School will be produced at the Opera House on the night of April 7, 1922. The proceeds of the play will be for the benefit of the senior class. This new and sparkling farce-comedy, written by Sheldon Parmer, has a story of sustained interest, abounding in mirth-provoking situations, as indicated by its title, Safety First.
Thursday afternoon, just before the departure of the five-fifteen train, what might have been a very serious accident occurred at the station. Two wagons belonging to the State Institution, which were being used for hauling coal, had been drawn up to one part of the main “Y” track in order to load them with coal, which had been dumped from a car on the siding. The evening train, in shifting, backed into the rear wagon causing the bed of it and the horses hitched to it to be pushed up to the wagon in front, which frightened the front team and it started to run.
Winchester, Va., March 25 — Monotony was dispelled this morning by the appearance in the shopping district of a comely young woman attired in close-fitting breeches, who went from store to store on her shopping expedition apparently unconcerned about the attention she attracted. Her close-fitting breeches of khaki were met at the knees by gray woolen hose. She wore a snug sweater of white wool with stocking cap to match and her shoes were tan oxfords. She was altogether quite fetching, according to most male observers. Some young women tilted their noses as they passed the girl, but others were heard to say, “Let’s do it, too!”
50 Years Ago — March 29, 1972
DELRAY — A cold Pam Sunday morning changed to a beautiful, sunny afternoon, with less wind, as scores of children thoroughly enjoyed the Easter Egg Hunt at Coffman Grove Modern Woodmen Hall Sunday afternoon.
Robert Newell has returned from a trip to Florida. He and some friends attended the White Water Races at Petersburg on Saturday.
Guyan Factory Outlet was advertising Easter shoes for the entire family. Haines Electric Appliance had an ad, as did Houser’s Texaco, who was giving double Plaid Stamps. Mt. Top Restaurant and the Pioneer Restaurant were both looking for kitchen help. T&P Ford Tractor, Augusta, was giving away a 34-inch mower with a new Ford Lawn Tractor.
40 Years Ago — March 31, 1982
Congressman Cleve Benedict has announced a Farmers Home Administration loan of $14,000 has been awarded to the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new tanker body and related equipment. “This will enable the CBVFD to provide better fire protection for the 2,400 people it serves,” he said.
KIRBY – Spring has sprung. Flowers are popping up everywhere, probably to get their heads bit-off, the grass is greening just a bit and the ground is still very wet. There was another electrical storm Thursday night.
Snow was predicted for today but so far, only had some cloudiness and strong wind.
Duke Charlton and the West Virginia Bluegrass Pals will be appearing at the Maysville Grade School, April 3, at 7 p.m. This group is well known throughout the state.
30 Years Ago — April 1, 1992
The smell of dirt and diesel fuel was in the air last week as workers for Carl Belt Inc. began preparing for a future 62-bed nursing home site. The 24,000 square foot building will be located behind Romney Food Lion and should create 70 employment positions.
Keeping West Virginia’s roads clear for winter driving is expensive and demanding for the Division of Highways.
Figures show that the DOH spent over $9.2 million statewide on snow and ice removal alone from November of 1991 through February of this year. January proved to be the most expensive month for keeping the roads clear of ice and snow as some $4.7 million was spent across the Mountain State.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bowman, of Cumberland, and Mrs. Evelyn Ritchie, of Spring Gap, Md., visited Monday with Mrs. Arvetta Whiteman and Allene.
20 Years Ago — March 27, 2002
Fruit trees are always at the mercy of Mother Nature, and local orchardists are once again hoping the weather deals kindly with the local peach and apple crop. Weather watching is part of a normal routine for local fruit growers, as warm days and cold nights offer ample crop or a failed crop.
Among the 166 students chosen from over the state for the 2002 Governor’s Honors Academy, July 7-28, at Marshall University, were Brittany Hicks, Andrew Wilcox and Ross Williams from Hampshire High School.
10 Years Ago — March 28, 2012
Depending on where the orchard is located in Hampshire County, fruit trees may have taken a big hit from Monday night’s freeze. Temperatures in one area of the county hit 20, 22 and 26 degrees. Another area didn’t get a freeze at all.
Bruce Eglinger grows apples in Augusta.
“Things don’t look too bad. We didn’t get a freeze. I didn’t see any frost anywhere this morning,” said Eglinger Tuesday morning.
What you were saying on Facebook this week about gas prices breaking a new barrier: Missy Haines — “Everything is on the rise except one thing...our wages. I think it is ridiculous that we have to spend that amount and have to sacrifice a family vacation making new memories…”
