100 Years Ago — Feb. 9, 1921
Justice Moloney returned Thursday from a visit of a day or 2 up river. Wednesday night he stayed at Robert Kidwell’s and there he saw a cow 24 years old and still giving milk. Several years ago her 1st calf died of old age. The cow was bought by Mr. Kidwell in Berkeley County and he has had her ever since. She is a great pet in the family and Mrs. Kidwell says that when the cow dies she will be buried with her hide on.
Delegate J. S. Zimmerman returned from Charleston Saturday. Mrs. Zimmerman had gone to Charleston and accompanied him home.
The Cumberland Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet and ball at the Fort Cumberland Hotel either on April 5 or 12, as may be decided. Gov. Cornwell has promised to attend and will be 1 of the speakers.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 10, 1971
A low of 6 degrees on the 10th (this morning) and a high of 52 degrees on the 6th have been recorded for the past week. Precipitation measured 0.98 inches.
Through the generosity of Miss Susan B. Arnold, Hampshire Memorial Hospital has acquired a Lown Cardioverter. The cardioverter is a mobile intensive care unit and will provide continuous round-the-clock monitoring of a cardiac patient. In addition to continuous monitoring, the machine also incorporates an EKG machine for recording heart patterns which aid the doctor in diagnosis.
A Wittenberg University student from Romney has been selected for membership in the 75-voice Wittenberg Choir. He is Herbert Stelling, son of Dr. and Mrs. H. P. Stelling, Route 6. Mr. Stelling is a member of the choir’s tenor section. The choir is planning a spring tour of 6 Ohio cities and a summer tour of Scandinavia and Northern Europe.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 11, 1981
Louis Herrell of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire-Rescue was chosen by his fellow members to receive the Firefighter of the Year Award for outstanding service to the community through carrying out the duties of a firefighter in a manner which reflects credit upon all fire department personnel and for dedication to the profession above and beyond the call of duty. The award was sponsored by the American Legion Harley Bohrer Post No. 128 and was presented by the Post Adjutant, Donald Machamer.
The Little Miss W. Va. Scholarship Pageant, Inc. has announced the formation of The Little Miss W. Va. Contest for 1981. The Little Miss W. Va. Contest is open to all girls between the ages of 4 and 9 whose parent or guardian resides in W. Va. The girls, who can be sponsored by an individual or an organization, will accumulate votes on a “penny per vote” basis. The candidate who receives the largest number of votes in each county will be declared the county winner. Then, at the conclusion of the 2nd voting period, the girl with the most votes among the county winners will become Little Miss W. Va. 1981.
This week the moon grows in dominance in the evening sky, coursing through the Zodiac constellations of Pisces, Aries and Taurus. On Thursday night, the moon will appear half full, lying just below the hind legs of Aries, the Ram. Friday is the birthday of Nicholaus Copernicus, modern originator of the idea that the Earth rotates and revolves about the sun.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 13, 1991
Hampshire High School senior Jessica Cox has ben named a WVU Presidential Scholar, according to a recent announcement made by the school’s Guidance Department. Jessica will receive a 4-year scholarship totaling more than $7,000, pending enrollment at WVU next fall. She was honored for her excellent record of achievement in high school.
Wapocoma VFW Post 1101 Ladies Auxiliary in Romney served the approximately 19 Navy band members dinner last week before they performed at Hampshire High. The dinner was sponsored by the VFW Post 1101.
Do you have trees that you would like to sell, but are not sure how to go about it? Maybe, you’re interested in building a road but don’t know where to get help. May we suggest that you attend the Hampshire County Landowner/Logger Workshop. The workshop will be co-sponsored by the W. Va. Division of Forestry and the W. Va. University Extension Service. Various topics will be discussed including how to sell your timber, discussion of contracts between landowner and logger, and a review of logger registration forms and see how they benefit you and the logger.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 14, 2001
Citizens Communications is expected to introduce “high speed” Internet access services in Hampshire County this year, according to company officials. Details of the new service are likely to be released in late spring or early summer of this year, said Rusty Fife. Fife is a public relations official assigned to Citizens’ West Virginia headquarters in Bluefield. The telecommunications company is in the testing phase of recently-installed equipment that is designed to handle high speed Internet traffic, said Fife.
School board president Cindy Smith said Monday night that the board will move quickly but cautiously on constructing a new Romney Middle School. The School Building Authority announced in December that it would fund the new middle school. Board members met with potential architectural firms for nearly 6 hours Monday in an effort to get started on the project as soon as possible, said Smith.
Festival officials have announced that applications are now being accepted from young women through- out the state who would like to compete in this year’s W. Va. Strawberry Festival Queen or Teen Pageant. Taking place in Buckhannon on Sat., March 24, the 2001 W. Va. Strawberry Festival Pageant will conclude with the naming of both the 2001 W. Va. Strawberry Festival Queen and the 2001 W. Va. Strawberry Teen.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 9, 2011
Virtual schooling may be considered the wave of the future, but there are indications that the wave has already hit locally. The idea has hit many areas like a tsunami, completely taking over classroom instruction. Like the Florida Virtual School (FLVS), which is noted to be the country’s 1st statewide Internet-based public high school. According to the FLVS website, 97,000 students took classes during the past school year. “FLVS doesn’t grant any degrees or diplomas, but it does offer more than 125 accredited courses, including core subjects, honors classes, world languages, electives and 14 advanced placement courses,” the website states.
There are 710 miles of roads to clear in the event of snow, sleet and ice in Hampshire County. Chris Corbin, county supervisor of the W. Va. Division of Highways, Romney said, “One-hundred-ten are primary roads. The rest are secondary and dirt roads.” Corbin said since Dec. 17 the county has seen 17 different storm events. “We have used a little over 5,200 ton of salt and abrasive together. So far just this month we have used 617 ton,” said Corbin. An additional 3,000-gallons of salt brine has been used.
Local orchard owner Garry Shanholtz keeps a daily diary on weather conditions at his orchard on Jersey Mountain Road in Hampshire County. Shanholtz said precipitation in January 2010 was 2.6 inches with snowfall totaling only 1 inch. Precipitation in January 2011 was 1.1 inches with snowfall of 11 inches.
In 2010 precipitation in February was 2.9 inches and snowfall was 44 inches.
