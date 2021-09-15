100 Years Ago — Sept. 14, 1921
A meeting of the officers of Bloomery District Sunday School Association was held at Island Hill Sunday, August 28th. The work of the district was discussed in full. Miss Agnes Hiett was present and gave some very helpful instructions. A.L. Pugh has resigned as president of the adult division, being unable to serve.
For sale: Two hundred acre farm, situated three miles east of Capon Bridge. 50 acres woodland, balance suitable for farming and grazing. Improved, with a ten-room house, large barn, new garage and other outbuildings, also two never-failing wells of soft water. Also, a young apple orchard, and some peach, pear and cherry trees. Terms reasonable. Call on or write to Sallie E. Oates.
At the 1921 4-H Camp, the boys and girls elected the following county officers: President, Mabel White, Romney; vice president, William Rannells, Three Churches; secretary, Charlotte Rannells, Points, and treasurer, Rebecca Johnson, Levels. These officers are to the boys and girls clubs over the county what the executive committee is to the Farm Bureau.
50 Years Ago — Sept. 8, 1971
DELRAY — Mr. and Mrs. David Ritz, of Texas, who spent several days in this area visiting relatives, have returned home. Mrs. Ritz is the former Barbara Mowery.
—Two young calves died of black leg in this area recently.
Most of the under 1-year-olds have now been vaccinated as a preventive measure.
PURGITSVILLE — Noah Ed Helman, Marshall Helman and Bill Veach killed a 47- inch rattler Sunday at the Whipp Spring at the foot of High Knob. The snake had 11 rattles and a button. —Mr. and Mrs. Jack McGee, Dundalk, Md., spent a recent week with his mother, Mrs. Frank McGee, Purgitsville and attended the Hampshire County Fair. While here, Mr. and Mrs. Jack McGee and Mrs. Frank McGee spent two days in Uniontown, Pa., and visited Fort Necessity, Ohio, Pyle Falls and the home of the late Edward Kausmann, architectural masterpiece of Frank Lloyd Wright, at Falling Waters, Pa.
40 Years Ago — Sept. 9, 1981
The second annual Hampshire Heritage Days Festival will be held this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13. Many activities are planned and all are welcome to come to Hampshire Park for two full days of events and fun.
Mrs. Irene Shanholtzer returned last week from a four-month visit with relatives in Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho. She concluded her trip with a stopover in Huntington with her son, Wesley, and family, who accompanied her to Romney for a short visit. Two days after returning home from his visit, Wesley was called to return because his mother was seriously injured in a fall. She is on the mend but is still a patient in Winchester Memorial Hospital.
30 Years Ago — Sept. 11, 1991
The 61st Family Dollar Store in West Virginia and the 1,763rd in the fast growing North Carolina-based discount store chain will open in Romney Wednesday, Sept. 11. The new store, located on U.S. Route 50 next to the Heritage Hill office complex, will open at 9 a.m.
Dr. George P. Miller III, 38, was elected the 35th president of Martin Methodist College, Pulaski, Tenn., effective Aug. 1. Dr. Miller is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Miller Sr., Arlington, Va. Dr. Miller’s father was raised in Baker, W.Va., while his mother, the former Louise Ellen Maphis, hailed from Romney.
20 Years Ago — Sept. 12, 2001
Charlotte Armstrong, Middleway, W.Va., was a visitor in town for Heritage Days and was a guest of Richard and Ada McIntyre.
Joe and Deborah Gainer, Fairfax, Va., were weekend guests of his mother, Peggy Mac Newell.
Rob and Melissa Nesselrodt have returned from a trip to Grand Rapids, Mich. They were accompanied by Rob’s mother, Sinda Nesselrodt, his sister, Jennifer, and his grandmother, Mrs. Virginia Parrill. The group attended the annual U.S. Army reunion of the 94th Signal Battalion of which Virginia’s husband, the late Floyd Parrill, was a member.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 14, 2011
ROMNEY – A program that offers students a second chance at breakfast is, by all accounts, a successful one. Perhaps too successful.
On a recent morning at Hampshire High School, the hustle and bustle and camaraderie of four regular full-time cooks couldn’t completely cut away the tension created by the addition of a third meal. The goal of the “second chance breakfast,” served between first and second period, is to permit students who – for a variety of reasons – didn’t have the ability to eat before arriving on campus.
JERSEY MOUNTAIN – The West Virginia Farm Bureau has called Garry Shanholtz the “Voice of West Virginia agriculture.” This season, Shanholtz is calling the quality of the upcoming apple harvest “good to great” despite numbers being down from a bit too much rain, a bit too little and the inevitable problems from the pesky stinkbug.
The Capon Bridge Elementary School PTO will be selling “Discount Cards” for area businesses and restaurants at Founders Day. They are hoping to sell 1,500 cards to raise funds to support our local elementary school.
Todd Bowman, Houston, Texas, has arrived in town for a 10-day visit with his parents, Bill and Nancy Bowman, and family.
