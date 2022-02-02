100 Years Ago — Feb. 1, 1922
Jacob and Alonzo Shanholtz, claiming to be residents of Augusta, Hampshire County W.Va., were being held here this afternoon for police authorities of that county, the former on the charge of breaking into and stealing merchandise from the store of Beery & Combs at Augusta on the night of December 30, 1921, and the other with aiding his brother in attempting to dispose of the goods here yesterday afternoon.
The teachers of Sherman District are asked to meet in institute at Bryan Schoolhouse Friday, Feb. 10, 1922, at 10 o’clock a.m.
When T.G. Pownall walked around town yesterday he trod on air. For the first time in his career the Colonel is a grandfather and that’s what made him feel so effervescent. For, at the Western Maryland Hospital yesterday morning, Mrs. Hetzel S. Pownall presented her husband with a fine baby boy. They are going to christen him Thomas Gilmore, and if this babe does not grow up to be a great orator, there is nothing in hereditary. — Cumb. Times of 21st.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 2, 1972
Mr. Bobby Bowden, Head Football Coach at West Virginia University, has been named chairman of the West Virginia Division of the American Cancer Society’s 1972 Educational and Fund Raising Crusade which begins April 1.
Emerson Compton, of Flatwoods, Ky., spent the weekend here with his sisters, Mrs. Howard Rannells and Mrs. Alton Hamilton.
Harry Riley, commissioner of County Court, and H.W. Kidwell, assessor, attended an official meeting in Charleston Jan. 23-27.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 3, 1982
The Hampshire Girls’ Volleyball Team started its season Jan. 30 by winning the first round robin tournament of the year. The Trojans were led by Angie Roach with 26 points on her serve.
PURGITSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. William G. Shannon of Kensington, Md., spent Christmas at their home here. Their guests were from New York, Teaneck, N.J., Washington, D.C., Berkeley Springs and California. Mr. and Mrs. Kai-Yu-Hsu and son, Roland, who were among the Shannons’ guests returned to their home in Marin County, Calif., on Dec. 30. On Monday, Jan. 4, Mr. Hsu lost his life when his home was totally destroyed by a mudslide.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 29, 1992
After an extremely slow blood collection in January, an urgent request for blood has been sounded locally by the American Red Cross. The American Red Cross Blood Service, headquarters in Johnstown, Pa., is committed to meeting the blood needs of patients in 81 hospitals in its 46-county area, including Hampshire County.
Tony Corbin of Romney has been named to the Dean’s List at Potomac State College, Keyser, for the fall semester of 1991.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 30, 2002
PAW PAW — Leah Shambaugh Whitehead will be visiting her parents, Dottie and Jock Shambaugh, Feb. 2- March 2. Leah’s husband, Coda, is in the Air Force and will be on special assignment for the next 45 days.
At least 20 Hampshire County school employees are in Charleston today (Wednesday) lobbying for higher salaries and better benefits.
According to Hampshire County Education Association President Gayle Allen, concerns about the county’s inability to compete with surrounding counties and states for teachers is also a catalyst for the trip to the state capital.
The nearly 2 dozen staff members are joining with additional personnel from Berkeley County to meet with at least 4 lawmakers during their trip to Charleston.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 1, 2012
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its own. Rocket, a 9-year-old German shepherd, succumbed to illness on Jan. 20 after a weeklong battle with what veterinarians believed to be either leukemia or cancer. The dog had been a member of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 8 years.
Two Hampshire County Board of Education members indicated their votes whether or not to offer Superintendent Robin Lewis a new contract reflected the desire of the people. Jean Shoemaker and Linda Baker, however, voted differently when the issue appeared on the Jan. 25 agenda.
The motion was made to offer Lewis a 2-year contract at $95,000 per year — no raise from her current salary. There also is a “no buyout” clause.
Restoring vision can change peoples’ lives. Just ask Dan Oates.
For the past 10 years, Oates has taken a vacation from his position as education outreach specialist at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind to be a part of a team. That team travels to St. Lucia to treat kids who otherwise would lose their sight — or even their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.