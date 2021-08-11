100 Years Ago — Aug. 10, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. G.O. Miller and a party of relatives and friends expect to leave early tomorrow morning for the venue of Hooks Mill, Hampshire County, W.Va., on their annual fishing trip. They have engaged board at the home of Mr. Edgar Arnold, who lives within a stone’s throw of the river.
The Inter-Mountain Construction Co. will run an excursion from all points on the Winchester & Western Railroad on Sunday, August 14th, and Sunday, August 21st, to Wardensville and return on account of the annual camp meeting being held there. The train will leave Winchester at 7:30 a.m., will leave Shiloh at 9:38, fare 75 cents; Nero, 9:43, fare 70 cents; Capon Springs 10:10, fare 45 cents; Intermont, 10:20, fare 40 cents, arriving at Wardensville at 10:45. Returning, the train will leave Wardensville camp0ground at 4:30 p.m. — Advertisement.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 11, 1971
A high of 91 degrees on the 10th and a low of 54 degrees on the 6th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .96 inches for the week.
Mrs. Medie Howell, of Orlando, Fla., spent her vacation with Mr. and Mrs. James Kimble and family, of Fort Ashby.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney McCauley and family have been spending a few days with Mrs. McCauley’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Poland, after returning from a vacation trip to Long Island and also visiting friends in Connecticut.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 5, 1981
A tournament for junior tennis players is being planned for the weekend of Sept. 16-17, in memory of Sen. Bill Oates, who did so much to promote and develop tennis in the area. It is hoped that the tournament will become part of the Hampshire Heritage Days weekend.
George and Mary Lou Stump will serve as co-directors of the event.
Former Delegate William T. Milleson has received word from Speaker of the House Clyde M. See, that he has been appointed as a citizen member of the Forest Management Review Commission.
RIO — Mr. and Mrs. Alton Rittenour, Texas, are spending some time with friends and relatives. They spent several days with his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Cleal Rittenour.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 7, 1991
Michelle Poland reigned as queen of the North River Valley Fire Company during its Fun Festival held the weekend of July 6.
Stanley and Laura Everett, Romney, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Bethanne Denea, on June 22.
Members of the Governor’s Summer Youth Program participated in a five-week work session, collecting litter from along the county’s highways recently. The program runs in conjunction with the Hampshire County Department of Highways and employs youth from all over Hampshire County.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 8, 2001
James L. and Linda Shriver, along with their granddaughter, Brittany Nester of Virginia Beach, Va., have been vacationing for the past two weeks. Some highlights of their trip were sightseeing in Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Taos and Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, where they visited son, James A. Shriver, with stops in Louisiana and Florida.
They returned home on Saturday.
After attending the GFWC meeting in Flatwoods and before returning to Romney, Barbara Shelly and Lisa Hileman had dinner at the Café Cimino in Sutton. This gourmet restaurant was featured recently in West Virginia magazine.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 10, 2011
Cindi Wylie and Rebekah Hott took the Hampshire Review with them while they visited the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.
Love is in the air – for bears, at least. And for property owners, that means it’s time to be extra vigilant about eliminating potential food sources for the lovestarved animals.
Heather and Jim Rogers, near North River Mills, provided a firsthand account of an unexpected run-in with a bruin that ended up causing no small amount of damage to a front porch screen door. Heather Rogers said she and her husband were sitting in the living room of their Cold Stream Road home on the afternoon of Aug. 5 when they heard “a sound that we had never heard before. We looked at each other and thought, what is that?”
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Park, recently, were Pat Muse, Teresa and Meila Deintz; Dick, Arvella and Terry Peer; Dan and Barbie Lorenz, Debbie Alderman and Violet Lee.
