100 Years Ago — April 6, 1921
Raymond Lease, 8-year-old son of Fred Lease, who lives on the place of E.O. Wirgman, was kicked in a cheekbone by a colt with which he was playing Thursday and suffered a badly lacerated face. Dr. Dailey gave him surgical attention.
All persons are warned not to exceed the speed limit of fifteen miles an hour on the new road east of town. Violators are warned they will be arrested and fined.
Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Wolford are the proud parents of a new daughter, which weighed 10-1/2 pounds.
Miss Edith Poland has returned from Rio, where she spent the last few weeks.
We failed to mention a few weeks ago that J.M. Combs, a member of the Farm Bureau, butchered a beef that dressed 990 pounds. Can any one beat it?
50 Years Ago — April 9, 1971
Soil Stewardship Week, a nationwide observance which places emphasis on man’s obligation to God as stewards of the soil, water and other related resources, will be observed locally, May 16-23, according to W.C. Taylor, chairman, Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District.
Miss America 1971 Phyllis George, of Denton, Texas, will be one of the guest celebrities at the 44th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival to be held in Winchester, May 7 and 8.
A grand opening will be held at Western Auto this week on Thursday, April 8. The new store is located on W. Main Street and is owned by Fred Kesner.
Miss Frances Vance, official weather observer, reports a high of 78 degrees on April 1 and a low of 20 degrees on the 3rd were recorded for the past week. Precipitation measured .75 inches.
40 Years Ago — April 1, 1981
WVSDB students Michael Tierny from Weston and Debbie McGary from Clarksburg served as pages for Sen. Harley Staggers Jr. recently at the state legislature in Charleston. A highlight of the trip included a visit with Gov. Jay Rockefeller.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Miller have their new home under roof and expect to be living it by May. It is located near the Sunrise Summit property.
Potomac State College student body has elected its officers for the 1981-82 year. Rhonda Coleman, a physical therapy major from Augusta, has been elected president.
30 Years Ago — April 3, 1991
Joseph Myers Baisden, a senior at HHS, is one of 12 state high school seniors chosen as a finalist in West Virginia University’s most prestigious scholarship offering – the foundation scholar award – part of the WVU scholars program.
Matt Kesner doubled home Brian Free in the top of the seventh inning to cap a big Hampshire rally and carry the Trojans to a hard-earned 12-11 win over Keyser last Wednesday in a PVC Division I baseball game.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club held its family night dinner March 19. The highlight of the evening was an address by Col. Kurt Carlson, U.S. Army Reserve. Col. Carlson was a hostage on Flight 847 and was held in Beirut. He spoke of his captivity and has written a book about his experience. During the takeover, one serviceman was killed, Seaman Robert Dean Stethem.
20 Years Ago — April 4, 2001
For the first time, Hampshire County has topped the 20,000 mark, based on figures released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. Latest statistics show a 22-percent increase in the county’s population over the last two years.
Figures for 1990, the year of the last census, were at 16,498, which is 3,705 residents less than the current total of 10,203.
Ernie and Betty Racey spent an enjoyable day at Monterey, Va., on March 17, at the 34th Maple Syrup Festival.
10 Years Ago — April 6, 2011
The Town of Capon Bridge and the region mourns the passing of Mayor Donald “Bobby” Largent.
Largent passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, April 3. Bobby, as he was called, served two terms, a total of six years, as mayor and served on the town council before being elected mayor.o
Hampshire High’s big man has nabbed an all-state basketball award.
Robert Smelser, the 6-7 junior, was named honorable mention on the Class AAA all-state team last week by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Donna Bohrer celebrated her birthday Sunday with Marvin, children and grandchildren fixing dinner for her. She received a call from granddaughter Justine in Georgia.
It was an accident that could have been a lot worse, according to Janet Shingleton of Shingleton’s Quality Wood Products in Augusta.
Shingleton said Robert Omps of Augusta was unloading a load of logs from his truck around midmorning Monday, April 4, when he was struck with a log that reportedly rolled off the truck.
