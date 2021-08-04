If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Aug. 10, 1921
The Romney baseball team added new laurels to its former successes Friday when it defeated Winchester’s team by the score of 9 to 0. The game was played at the Winchester grounds and was played without an error on the part of our boys. They had the Winchester boys buffaloed from the start — only one hit being scored by them. Our boys are highly elated for this is the first time for three years Winchester has suffered a shut out.
The Coldwater, Kansas, Star has the following in its issue of August 6: “At 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.J. Mark in this city occurred the marriage of Mrs. Mark’s daughter, Miss Mabel Thankful Marsham, and Oliver Sewell Tarr, son of Mrs. Oliver H. Tarr, who lives a few miles from this city.”
Virgil Loy cranked up his auto in front of the Hampshire Garage Sunday not knowing that it was in gear. The result was that the car ran into a fireplug at the corner, breaking it off and the lower end of town was without water the greater part of the day, until the break could be fixed.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 4, 1971
Miss Sharon Staub and Miss Ruby Martin, of Arlington, Va., spent the weekend with relatives here on their return from a 10-day trip to the Virgin Islands.
Mrs. Clyde T. Shanholtzer is visiting relatives in Denver, Colo., and Cheyenne, Wyo. Her mother, Mrs. Bertha Woods, will return to Romney with her.
AUGUSTA — Mr. and Mrs. Homer Pugh have sold their farm and will be moving to Winchester in September. They will also be having a sale before leaving.
40 Years Ago — July 29, 1981
Five of the Bowman sisters had dinner together at the Mountaintop Restaurant recently in honor of Betty See’s birthday. The five were: Betty See, Mabel Teaford, with her daughter, Susan, Buanna Hockman, Kathryn Loy and Adine Spitler and grandson.
Emma Hahn of Gore, Mrs. Phyllis Puffinburger and daughter, Belinda, of Winchester, spent the week of July 20 in Ocean City, Md., and also visited Fenwick Island, Del.
30 Years Ago — July 31, 1991
Coming this week – Hampshire County residents watch for the Weekender in your mailboxes this coming Saturday. The Hampshire Review will publish the third class shopper, which will be mailed to every resident in the county.
Three visiting teachers from the USSR were in Romney recently as guests of the Dale Overmyer family. They are attending the Summer Institute for Soviet teachers of English being held in Washington. The weekend in a home in the countryside was arranged under the auspices of the Presbyterian churches in the Valley of Virginia and along the Potomac.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 1, 2001
The former branch bank, located along Main Street near McDonald’s, will soon become the new city offices for the Town of Romney. City officials say the move to the new location could be within the next 45 days.
Gov. Bob Wise was in town Friday and visited the Hampshire County Public Library in conjunction with the delivery of the new elevator which was installed over the weekend.
A gazebo will be constructed on the grounds of the Fort Mill Ridge Museum and Visitor Center on South High Street. The Fort Mill Ridge Foundation and the Romney Business and Professional Organization announced Monday that construction on the 18 by 24 foot project will begin next week. “The gazebo is being built for all the citizens of Hampshire County to enjoy,” said Walter Layman of the RBPO.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 3, 2011
ROMNEY — The cost of carrying outstanding lunch bills is beginning to add up — over $112,000, in fact.
According to Hampshire County schools child nutrition director Amy Haines, there are still numerous lunch bills that are not being paid, and that some of them go back a ways.
The Pigtown Fling has been an annual event for the Roomsburgs for the past 30 years, with musicians, family and friends gathering for the purpose of keeping the sounds of traditional mountain music alive.
And, there are two good ways of keeping it alive, according to Paul Roomsburg.
An influx of freshmen has pushed Hampshire High’s football squad to a size it hasn’t seen since 2007.
Coach Darren Grace and staff had 67 players working out on the first day of practice Monday. That total included 30 freshmen.
“That’s the quantity count,” quipped assistant coach Monte Fields. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.