back in time

Photographer Arthur Rothstein documented life in Appalachia for a federal government program during the Depression, including capturing a crowd on Main Street Romney near the Courthouse in January 1939. The photos are archived in the Library of Congress.

100 Years Ago — Aug. 9, 1922

Mrs. Margaret Martin, widow of the late Levi Martin, died at her home at Hanging Rock Wednesday of last week. Mrs. Martin is survived by three daughters, as follows: Mrs. Gertrude Mahoney and Mrs. Herv. Baker of Hanging Rock and Mrs. C.E. Saville of Hoy.

