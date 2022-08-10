back in time

100 Years Ago — Aug. 9, 1922
Mrs. Margaret Martin, widow of the late Levi Martin, died at her home at Hanging Rock Wednesday of last week. Mrs. Martin is survived by three daughters, as follows: Mrs. Gertrude Mahoney and Mrs. Herv. Baker of Hanging Rock and Mrs. C.E. Saville of Hoy.
There will be an all-day union Sunday School picnic Thursday, August 17th, one and a half miles northeast of Levels on the Bright’s Hollow road. There will be several prominent speakers, among them some of the leading Sunday School workers of the county. All kinds of refreshments will be served. Everybody come and hear the good speaking and enjoy the pleasure of the day.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 9, 1972
Miss Cheryl Combs, daughter of Eugene Combs, Augusta, was crowned Romney’s Fire Company Queen on July 15 during Homecoming Week by Mayor Homer K. Loy at the carnival grounds.
Thomas E. Curry, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Curry, has been promoted to sergeant in the Air Force. He has been serving the past 15 months at Ubon Royal Thai AFB, Ubon, Thailand, and is expected back in the states around Sept. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. James Cox of Hundred, W.Va., visited with Mr. and Mrs. Orville Umstott recently.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 11, 1982
Kenneth T. Shelley, a native of this area, and is presently a resident of Three Churches, was awarded a doctor of philosophy degree in psychology from Columbia Pacific University.
Denny’s Family Store was celebrating a Grand Opening Sale, August 12-21.
Winners of the Little League Tennis Tournament were Matt Hamrick, Brett Rawlings, Danny Slocum, Mike Bennett, Denise Thorne and Adanna Staley. Coach was Jane Slocum.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 12, 1992
Bob and Nelle Daugherty had the pleasure this past week, of having their son, Steve, and his family, from Huntsville, Alabama, visit them for several days.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene W. Tutwiler motored to Lawrenceville, Georgia to visit Rick and Karen Tutwiler, who recently moved there.
After nearly 4 months of gathering information and investigation, West Virginia State Police have ruled the untimely death of Advocate Editor Warren E. Duliere on April 30 as suicide.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 7, 2002
LEHEW – Dorry Hummer returned to Germany on Friday after spending the month of July with family in Lehew.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department conducted its first training session with nine volunteers who now make up the newly established deputy reserve.
The nine individuals selected as the first group of reserve deputies are Jamie Carter, Charles Connell, Niki Downing, Alan Judy, James Method, Troy Riggleman, Eugene Rinker, Robert Walker and Robert Willhoite. Most or all the volunteers have backgrounds in some type of emergency response or law enforcement field
10 Years Ago — Aug. 8, 2012
Hampshire High School Volleyball coach Megan Fuller is excited. Practice began Monday evening at the school. “We have lots of talent. We don’t have a lot of experience, but that isn’t always a bad thing.” Fuller, who previously coached 10 seasons for the Trojans, will take over a young squad made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores, with only a handful of juniors and one senior.
MORGANTOWN — Hampshire County’s junior and senior 4-H livestock judging teams took top honors at this year’s State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest, held at West Virginia University.
The junior team placed first in the statewide youth competition with Cloyce Sowers earning a first-place ranking in the junior division. Cloyce made history by placing first in all divisions, a feat that had never been achieved before.
For the vast majority of the 3,500 students riding Hampshire County buses to and from school, this year’s ride will feel a lot like last year’s. They’ll just be getting home a little earlier.
That’s because Hampshire High School has squeezed 15 minutes out of its school day for 2012-13. Buses that left HHS at 3:30 last year will be heading out at 3:15 instead.
