100 Years Ago — May 4, 1921
The iron fence which formerly surrounded the Court House lot has been sold to the committee having charge of the Hiett graveyard near Hoy, for $45. It will be erected around the graveyard.
There was an interesting spelling match at Augusta Saturday when forty-odd of the brightest boys and girls in the county competed for The Review gold medal for the best speller. Next year The Review prize is to be a gold watch and every school in the county should be represented. Why did not the Romney school have a contestant for the medal?
50 Years Ago — May 5, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. W. Roy Smith and Mrs. Fannie Shingleton spent Sunday afternoon visiting in Front Royal and Luray, Va.
YELLOW SPRING — Mr. and Mrs. Ira Mason had the pleasure of having their son, Sgt. Kenneth Mason, from Atlanta, Ga., home for a visit before his leaving for Germany last week.
Cooper’s Grocery in Delray is offering for sale … Tires, Tires, Tires. They offer all sizes for passenger cars and trucks. White-walls beginning at $12.50 and up. All new tires will be mounted and balanced free of charge. Stop by today.
Joe Breinig, of Leesburg, Va., son of Mrs. James C. Breinig, of Romney, has been appointed head varsity football coach for Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, Va.
40 Years Ago — April 29, 1981
Mrs. Lake Henderson, Capon Bridge and Mrs. Lucile Golladay, Romney, representing Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Honorary Society of Women Teachers, attended Alpha Phi State Convention at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, April 10-12.
Mr. and Mrs. Nim High and son, Kenny, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Everett, Angie and Joe, recently returned home from a nine-day vacation at Daytona Beach, Fla. Besides the beaches and the sun, they also enjoyed the launching of the space shuttle on Sunday, the 12th. They visited Marineland and the Alligator Farm at St. Augustine. Mrs. High is the local postmistress.
30 Years Ago — May 1, 1991
Congressman Harley Staggers and Sen. Tom Hawse discussed government issues with high school students at the Student Government Seminar held last week at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The two-hour seminar allowed students time to discuss ideas about student government in schools.
BLUE’S GAP — Mrs. Bernice Richmond had a visit recently from Ethel Marcum of Winchester. They worked together some years ago at the Schoeneman Sewing Factory.
This week’s paper includes an ad for Mother’s Day baskets for $20 from The Bushel Basket, gifts and collectibles, located in the lower level of Davy & Lovett office building, off Route 50 N, The Bridge, across from Fort Edwards Inn.
20 Years Ago — April 30, 2001
Nancy Bowman received a letter this week from Phyllis High, who is now living with her sister, Anna Grace. She is getting to see a lot of different things and going to a lot of interesting places in California.
To celebrate their wedding anniversaries, three area couples recently spent two weeks in Hawaii. Frank and Susie Tutwiler had their 50th anniversary; Bob and Olga Pownall, their 50th; and Edward and Mabel Whitman, their 45th. The couples were on the islands of Oahu, Kauai and Maui, and they also visited the big island, Hawaii, before leaving for home.
10 Years Ago — May 4, 2011
Among folks spending time here from other areas trying their luck were Bobby Fields and friend of Martinsburg, Charles Lee of Kearneysville and Wayne and Sylvia Garman of Chambersburg, Pa., and several others.
ROMNEY — When acting Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin had to cancel his visit to Hampshire County a month ago due to inclement weather, he promised he would visit soon. And he kept his promise.
The governor spent last Friday, April 29, talking to business leaders, officials, touring the old and new Hampshire Memorial Hospitals and eating lunch with seniors.
ROMNEY — The 351st Ordnance Company honored one of its own recently with the John C. Ailes Patriotism Award. The award was given to Staff Sergeant Roger Lee Walters for his contribution to the defense of the United States and her allies with his service during Vietnam and Desert Storm. Walters was flanked by fellow veterans Monty Combs and Freddy Harrison while being presented the award. Presenting the John C. Ailes Patriotism Award this year was fellow award recipient Sgt. 1st Class Monty Combs.
