Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Monday, Oct. 3, Romney: 11:30 a.m.; SHIP/ Medicare information by Deb Anderson, HCCOA.
Monday, Oct. 3, Romney: 11 a.m. – noon; Game Day.
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Pork chops with gravy & stuffing, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, ice cream, cake
Friday, Sept. 30 – Open-faced roasted turkey wheat sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cantaloupe
Monday, Oct. 3 – Potato soup with cheese, peanut butter sandwich on wheat bread, broccoli, butterscotch pudding, apple juice
Tuesday Oct. 4 – Baked sliced ham, baked potato with cheese, asparagus spears, wheat roll, pineapple chunks
Wednesday Oct. 5 – Chef salad with ham, turkey, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, potato chips, fruit cocktail
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Pork chops with gravy & stuffing, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, ice cream, cake
Monday, Oct. 3 – Potato soup with cheese, peanut butter sandwich on wheat bread, broccoli, butterscotch pudding, apple juice
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Chef salad with ham, turkey, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, potato chips, fruit cocktail
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Cook’s choice
Friday, Sept. 30 – Turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas & carrots, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Oct. 4 –Potato soup, ham salad sandwich, carrot & celery sticks with dressing, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Sept. 30 – Open-faced roasted turkey wheat sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cantaloupe
Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Baked sliced ham, baked potato with cheese, asparagus spears, wheat roll, pineapple chunks
* * *
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention will continue Oct. 6 & 20, 2022 10:30 –11:30 a.m. at the Romney Senior Center.
Treatment of injuries from falls is one of the most expensive health conditions. Evidence shows Tai Chi is an effective exercise to prevent falls and to improve health and the quality of life. Practicing Tai Chi regularly improves balance by strengthening muscles and coordination. It also strengthens the mind in improving calmness and confidence of not falling.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention – developed by Dr. Paul Lam – is a form of exercise consisting of gentle stretches and relaxing movements designed to alleviate discomfort associated with arthritis. Susan Copenhaver, Certified Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention Instructor, states “Tai Chi exercise is like meditation in motion.” You will find this is an exercise anyone can do, even from a seated position. Registration is required since class size is limited. Call Susan today at 304-822-2465 to join.
* * *
One more bus trip sponsored by the Committee on Aging is on the schedule for 2722.
A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Oct. 3-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.