Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, salad, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Crab cakes, baked potato, California blend, coleslaw, fruit
Friday, Sept. 3 — Cook’s special
Monday, Sept. 6 — Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Hobo beans, salad, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Baked chicken, succotash, potato salad, fruit, biscuit
Thursday, Sept. 9 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, roll, fruit
Friday, Sept. 10 — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruit
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, salad, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Crab cakes, baked potato, California blend, coleslaw, fruit
Monday, Sept. 6 — Closed for Labor Day
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Baked chicken, succotash, potato salad, fruit, biscuit
Thursday, Sept. 9 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, roll, fruit
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Hobo beans, salad, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit
Friday, Sept. 3 — Cook’s special
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, roll, fruit
Thursday, Sept. 9 — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruit
Friday, Sept. 10 — Baked chicken, succotash, potato salad, fruit, biscuit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Sept. 3 — Cook’s special
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Hobo beans, salad, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit
Friday, Sept. 10 — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruit
The senior farmers market nutrition program vouchers have all been distributed for this year.
The fall bus tour to Vermont has been canceled. Keep an eye on this space for the 2022 travel plans.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
