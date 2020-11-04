If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Nov. 3, 1920
Miss Guthrie Thompson entertained her Sunday School class last Sunday by giving them an elegant dinner. The little folks seemed delighted and all enjoyed themselves.
Edgar W. Allen, son of Frank P. Allen, of Shanks, was taken to the Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland last Friday where he underwent an operation by Dr. Claybrooke, for an obstruction of the intestines. The operation was successful and the patient is improving. Edgar has only recently recovered from a severe injury from falling on a pitchfork handle in the stable at his home.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 4, 1970
On Saturday, Oct. 24, during the halftime activities of the Hampshire — Farmington Homecoming game, Miss Roxanna McGee was crowned the 1970 Homecoming Queen for Hampshire High School. She was crowned by the 1969 Queen, Miss Karen Emery. Miss McGee, 17, is a senior at Hampshire. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dane A. McGee, of Junction. The princesses were Vera Peters and Barbara Burke, sophomores; Becky Miller and Linda Synovac, juniors; Sue McCracken, senior.
A high of 59 degrees on the 1st and 2nd and a low of 33 degrees today have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured 1.95 inches for the week.
Practically since its inception in 1790, Springfield and adjacent areas have been plagued with persistent water problems. Individual wells that supply the town residents yield water of uncertain quantity and questionable quality. Soon, a modern water system financed by a $93,000 Farmers Home Administration loan and $56,000 grant will give Springfield the convenience of city living without the attendant congestion. Officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the new water system were J. Kenton Lamberts, State Director of Farmers Home Administration, Robert Alkire, Board of Directors, Walter Grace, President, Ralph Allender, William Milleson and Samuel Peters, all Board Members and William H. Loy, Administrative Assistant to W. Va. Governor Arch Moore.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 5, 1980
More than 200,000 West Virginia senior citizens will receive Golden Mountaineer Club cards mailed recently entitling them to discounts on goods and services at businesses across the state, Governor Rockefeller has announced. The mailing marks the initiation of discounts offered by more than 1,200 merchants to senior citizens aged 60 or older.
The Hampshire County Public Library will host a reception for Dr. Wilbur Kerns, author of “Shanholtzer History and Allied Family Roots.” Dr. Kerns will be at the library on Nov. 7 and 8 to distribute and autograph his book. He will have extra copies of his book with him. The public is invited to attend a reception for Dr. Kerns on these dates.
The Department of Natural Resources today reminded W. Va. sportsmen that statewide hunting seasons for quail, rabbit, pheasant, snowshoe or varying hare, red fox, gray fox and bobcat and trapping seasons for beaver, fisher, mink, muskrat, bobcat and red and gray fox are now open. Sportsmen are urged to consult their 1980-1981 hunting and trapping regulations for daily bag and possession limits.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 7, 1990
Governor Gaston Caperton spent a busy day in Hampshire County last Wednesday, arriving in Romney in the morning to present a $221,400 Small Cities Block Grant to the City of Romney for improvements to the sewer system. The grant is expected to help replace an obsolete lift station and sewer lines and upgrade the wastewater treatment plant, which serves 2,094 area residents. In addition, service will be extended to Sioux Lane and Cherry Lane.
Mr. Jim Mayhew of Mayhew Chevrolet handed over the keys to Romney Mayor Cecil Gordon and Police Chief Jim Dean last week to the town’s new 1990 Chevrolet Caprice police cruiser. Mayhew arranged for the police package car to be delivered from Georgia. Romney’s police cars woes were to the point where only 1 cruiser was available for use.
More than 50 school-age children in the Delray area attended the community Halloween Party at MWA Hall, Delray. The party was sponsored by the Junior Modern Woodmen Club of Delray and Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal life insurance society. “The Halloween Party was a safe and productive way for the children to enjoy Halloween,” said Sheryl Park, Chairperson.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 8, 2000
City officials say the Romney Teen Center Project is continuing to move forward, although progress is slow. Local delegate Jerry Mezzatesta appeared at the regularly scheduled council meeting Monday night to present an update on the county’s overall program, including continued work on the local little league field.
Members of the Capon Bridge post of the American Legion paired with a small crew of Boy Scouts to place nearly 200 flags at the gravesites of soldiers at 7 area cemeteries. The effort was in recognition of Veterans Day.
The 2nd annual Reading Festival held by the Slanesville Rise-N-Shine 4-H Club for Make-A-Difference Day on Sat., Oct. 28, was full of surprises featuring a visit from Mother Goose and a host of other characters such as Harry Potter, Princess of Narnia, Tawny Scrawny Lion, Grizzly Adams and many others. Author Angelina Moon donated 180 copies of her book “The Christmas of the Witch” which were given out to the children.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 3, 2010
The smell of fresh-baked muffins, sausage and gravy will permeate the air around the courthouse early Monday morning Nov. 8. “Table 41,” located in the old Romney Rexall building, will open the doors for business at 7 a.m. and will offer a country homemade breakfast, according to owner David Mandala. Mandala is from Levels and says he wanted to open a restaurant that would offer old-fashioned country cooking. “Everything will be made in our kitchen from muffins to the most delicious rice pudding and bread pudding you’ve ever tasted,” said Mandala.
After three consecutive weeks without a drop in gas prices, West Virginia area motorists were paying almost a penny a gallon less when they pulled up to the pump last week. The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is currently $2.862
The new Maple Landing, located along an area of Springfield Grade Road, looks like a million bucks — actually, it looks more like $2 million. The strip of roadway was closed mid-June so Department of Highway workers could dump approximately 50 tons of large stone along the riverbank as a quick fix to an eroding roadway. According to Brent Walker, WVDOH spokesperson, crews were planning to work on the roadway without shutting the area down until a section about 40-feet wide slid into the South Branch of the Potomac River. The damage to the roadway was caused by wet weather, according to DOH officials.
