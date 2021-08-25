100 Years Ago — Aug. 24, 1921
Work on the Courthouse is being pushed forward with commendable speed. The stone columns were in place by noon Thursday and the immense blocks weighing three tons apiece were put in place without an accident of any kind.
While a number of men were working in a 9-foot trench on Cumberland Heights Saturday morning a slide of rock and shale four feet wide and thirty feet long buried and killed four of the workers and injured one. One of the men killed was Jason Doman, a son of the late Tobias Doman, and was born and raised in Fox’s Hollow.
In the third game of a series of five played with the Moorefield baseball team, the Romney team last Wednesday at Moorefield was victorious by a score of 5 to 3. A game Saturday played on the home grounds shut out Westernport’s crack team. A home run was made by Bernard Hill. Score Romney 11, Westernport 0.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 25, 1971
Commissioner of Agriculture Gus R. Douglass has announced that the Limited General Quarantine that became effective in West Virginia on July 16, 1971, prohibiting the shipment, movement or transportation of all horses and other equipage including ponies, mules, donkeys and zebras into the state of West Virginia, has been removed immediately. Concern for the Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis and its prevention within the state remains. Mosquitoes are one of the known vectors of this disease. At this season they are on the decline. As of Aug. 20, 1971, horses and other equipage may move into West Virginia in accordance with the provisions of the West Virginia interstate health requirements.
The Hampshire County Fair at Augusta got off to a nice start Monday with a large crowd in attendance most of the week. Donkey Ball, the world’s craziest sport, comes to the fair on Saturday, Aug. 28. All local riders will be used for the exhibition and the local boys have gone into serious training for the big event. The players who will compete are reported to be on a strict diet of Mother’s Oats and raw carrots.
A local druggist announced on hearing of the game, that he is increasing his supply of liniment in anticipation of a large increase in business the morning after the game.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 19, 1981
Friends of the Rev. Arch M. Hewitt will be interested in knowing that he has accepted the call to become dean of St. Peter’s Cathedral in Helena, Montana. Hewitt served as rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney from 1954-58.
Spec. 4 James E. Casey, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Casey Sr., of Levels, has arrived for duty at Ansbach, West Germany.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 21, 1991
The ERA Goodfellow Agency, now located at Route 28, Short Gap, has a new owner as of Aug. 1. Barbara S. Payton, of Springfield, has completed the purchase of the real estate office from D.G. Goodfellow, the present owner of the local office.
The 110 soldiers of the 351st returned to Fort Pickett Saturday evening, only 36 hours from the sand and desert of Saudi Arabia.
Doug Stone, one of the hottest new talents in country music, will be appearing at Wapacoma Campground in Romney on Sunday, Sept. 1.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 22, 2001
Charlie and Beth Parsons, with daughters Abigail and Emily, returned last week from a trip to Washington State and Vancouver, B.C.
Abigail and Emily spent several days visiting Jenny Snow in Redmond, Wash. Jenny is the daughter of Lucian and Vera Herriott.
Dorothy Beery of Augusta with daughter, Mary, and son, Josh, flew to Copenhagen, Denmark, where they visited grandson, Brent, who is working there. They visited the home of Hans Christian Anderson in Odessa, the town of Dragor and dined in Sweden before their return trip home
10 Years Ago — Aug. 24, 2011
ROMNEY — Eight of nine Hampshire County public schools failed to meet the federal Annual Yearly Progress standards required by the No Child Left Behind Act.
CAPON BRIDGE — Joy and Dick LaFollette from Capon Bridge celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 31, with a party at Heritage Banquet Hall in Inwood, given by their children. The couple were married July 15, 1961, at Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, Va., by the Rev. Morris Cather.
The children in the Kidz Club at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church have concluded their summer outings with a trip to Rocky Gap to tramp along the Beaver Walk Nature Trail to the beaver lodge around the lake. They then made flavored beeswax lip balm in the nature center and played on the playground. Afterward, they had a picnic lunch.
CHARLES TOWN — Washington’s Patriots showed why they’re the defending regional champions in the opening game of the 2011 boys soccer season.
The Pats got hat tricks — three goals apiece — from Kris Robins and Daniel Bouchos as they shut out Hampshire’s Trojans 7-0 Friday.
