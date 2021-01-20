If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Jan. 19, 1921
An airplane passed over Romney yesterday afternoon at 2:10 o’clock. It was flying low and west, and when right over town changed course and went north. Just before it passed out of sight it again changed its course to west.
Van Martin suffered a painful injury to his left foot while cutting down trees on the mountain west of town last Wednesday. A tree, after being cut down, slipped from the stump and caught his great toe and the 1 next, nearly severing them from the foot. Dr. Shull gave him surgical attention, but was compelled to cut the nails from both toes.
C. W. Stump, Jr., son of S. D. Stump, of Creekvale, has made application to the County Court for the position of county engineer, a place now held by R. P. Monroe, and whose term of office does not expire until next April. Mr. Stump is now with the U.S. Geological Survey.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 20, 1971
A low of 7 degrees on the 18th and a high of 46 degrees on the 14th were recorded by Miss Frances Vance for the past week. Precipitation measured .20 inches.
There is still time for voters registered to vote in the Town of Romney to get their names on a petition to the Town Council to call an election on the subject of sale of alcoholic beverages in Romney. The deadline for submission of the petition is Mon. Jan. 25. There are 1,005 eligible voters in Romney and the law requires that the petition must contain the signatures of at least 25 percent of the eligible voters to compel the Council to call the election.
Unofficial figures for the deer kill during the 1970 season released last week by the Department of Natural Resources shows Hampshire County standing 2nd in the state to our neighboring county of Hardy. These 2 counties were the only 2 in the state showing in excess of 1,000 deer harvested, with Hardy recording 1,476 and Hampshire 1,323. The total for the state was 13,547.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 21, 1981
General Telephone Company of the Southeast announced a new service for hearing- and speech-impaired customers this week. The company now offers a toll-free service for such customers to communicate with the company using Telecommunications Devices for the Deaf (TDDS). According to Russ Case, General’s Romney district service manager, local TDD users can now call GTSE’s Telephone Service Center TDD Users for help with their telephone service needs. The calls go directly to a TDD unit in the company’s Durham, N. C. headquarters.
“The 1981 Mrs. West Virginia-America Pageant? Never knew there was one!” There are quite a few people in W. Va. that have not heard of the pageant. But, the search is on in W. Va. for the woman who may ultimately be chosen as Mrs. West Virginia-America 1981. From each state-level Mrs. America Pageant, 1 woman will be selected to represent her state in the National Mrs. America finals.
This week the moon becomes full in mid-week, lighting up the long winter night. The full moon of January is called the Old Moon or Moon After Yule. There is partial eclipse of the moon in the wee hours of Wednesday morning but the darkening is so slight (on top edge of the moon) that it’s not worth getting up to see – unless you have insomnia and have nothing better to do. The eclipse would be far more interesting to moon dwellers – they would see the south polar region of the Earth cut off the top part of the sun for a few hours.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 23, 1991
Under recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, The W. Va. Department of Education, and the Bureau of Public health have made plans to offer a voluntary 2nd dose of measles vaccine to the state’s 6th grade students in public and private schools. Sixth graders were selected for this voluntary immunization program because many of the recent measles outbreaks have occurred due to vaccine failure among 10 to 19 year-olds. Re-vaccinating 6th graders will achieve a more rapid impact on the incidence of measles.
Approximately 300 people attended a rally Saturday in Romney to show support of the American region. They were joined by 2nd District Congressman Harley O. Staggers, Jr., who said “The debate is over. We now have to be behind the men and women of the Middle East.” Staggers said he is sure the allied troops will prevail. “I’m very confident we will win the war. We have the best fighting force ever seen and the best technology.”
The Hampshire County Public Library in its “Bringing The Children To The Library” program sponsored a presentation of African folklore featuring Raamiah AbdelRahim-El and his wife, Adonaijah Bey AbdelRahim-El. Wearing authentic costumes, the couple acted out stories, which portrayed the culture and history of an African village. Each story ended with a moral lesson that could be applied to a child’s everyday life. In addition to the stories, the husband and wife team demonstrated historical and social games, singing, dancing and drumming which are parts of African life.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 24, 2001
Three Hampshire County veterans have been added to the list of those receiving high school diplomas for serving their country during a foreign war. John E. Racey, a member of the class of 1944, of Kirby, Romney residents Maynard Max Keister, class of 1954, and Geriel Eugene Cheshire, class of 1964, were presented their Romney High School diplomas last Wednesday at the Romney VFW Post 1101. The diplomas were presented by Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Gerald Mathias. Racey served in the U.S. Army from 1943-45 and was a veteran of World War II. Keister served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-56 and was a veteran of the Korean War and Cheshire served in the U.S. Army from 1964-67 and was a veteran of Vietnam.
A new substation for the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, slated for the Green Spring area, will soon be a reality. A recent $5,000 grant from the governor’s contingency fund will help in funding the completion of the new station, according to fire chief Brian “Tad” Malcolm. Land for the substation was donated to the Springfield Valley Fire Department by local residents Ted Bishoff and family, Malcolm said.
As temperatures continue to drop and mainstream heating fuel prices skyrocket, wood pellet stove owners may also be left out in the cold this winter. While homeowners who heat with coal, gas and electric can still purchase heating fuel even though it is selling at a higher rate, those who heat with wood pellets simply have no fuel available to buy. According to Southern States sales clerk Frank Welch, the Romney branch has been out of wood pellets for some time. “It’s been about a month at least,” commented Welch on the absence of the fuel available for general sale at the store.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 19, 2011
A Boy Scouts of America camp under construction in southern West Virginia has been selected to host the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, Scout officials announced Thursday. The selection was announced following a vote by the World Scout Conference in Curitiba, Brazil. The conference comprises 160 national scouting associations representing 220 countries and territories. Each association is able to send Scouts to represent their country at a world jamboree every 4 years. The world jamboree is being held this year in Sweden and in 2015 in Japan.
Thirty-eight EMS providers from Hampshire and Mineral counties attended the “hot off the press” training to better prepare themselves to assist individuals with developmental disabilities in Romney. It was identified that assisting this population requires a unique perspective and thus a better understanding of this type of emergency.
Senior centers, churches and high-traffic areas are the locations where the Office of Emergency Services (OES) is installing 9 automatic external defibrillators (AED). In order to improve cardiac arrest survival Our Health (OH), and Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Winchester awarded the grant to Hampshire County OES through Rural Access to Emergency Devices program.
