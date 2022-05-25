If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — May 24, 1922
Arlie Wright, 10-year-old daughter of Albert Wright, of Augusta, died Saturday of last week after a lingering illness of tuberculosis. She is the 4th in the family to die of the disease, her mother and 2 sisters having preceded her in death. She is survived by her father and 1 sister, Miss Neale Wright.
Edith Twigg, 22, of Romney, undertook to use her mother’s Baltimore and Ohio railroad pass, which is of the sort issued only to employees and their wives who have been in the service of the company for 20 years, so claims A.B. Bolyard, lieutenant of the railroad’s police force, who arrested the girl Saturday.
Teacher’s Examinations — The First Uniform Examination will be held in Romney and Capon Bridge, June 1 and 2. Examinations for Coupon of Credit will be held on the 3rd at both places.
50 Years Ago — May 24, 1972
Mrs. Brady Haines spent the week in Inwood, W.Va., visiting Mr. and Mrs. Allen Hott and Jon Todd, and Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Colebank. Mrs. Haines attended the graduation of her granddaughters on Saturday evening at Shepherd College.
Dr. and Mrs. Charles Seita of Charleston, spent the weekend with Dr. and Mrs. William Mason in Winchester and attended the Apple Blossom Festival. Mrs. Seita and children have spent the past three weeks with her mother, Mrs. William Rannells, and all returned to Charleston on Sunday.
Miss Virginia Fitzwater spent the weekend with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cleal Rittenour.
40 Years Ago — May 26, 1982
The Peterkin Conference Center of Renewal, located on River Road south of Romney, will begin its 36th season this summer of 1982. The center is named in memory of the first Episcopal Bishop of West Virginia, the Right Reverend George W. Peterkin. In 1981 over 25 percent of the participants were non-Episcopal and/or out-of-state.
A poet can survive anything but a misprint.
Winners of the annual Hampshire County Spelling Contest are Mary Saville, Philip Nixon, Shelly Staggs, Farisa Surattanont, Scott Shoemaker and Chris Hott.
30 Years Ago — May 20, 1992
Bob Cleveland, an employee of Westvaco’s Luke Mill in Luke, Md., has created an eagle, carved from basswood, for the Potomac Eagle owners. The eagle has a wingspan of 4 feet and will be placed on the dining car of the passenger train.
Josh Saville, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hank Saville, and a senior at HHS, was among the 18 area high school seniors named recipients of the Ray A. Kroc Youth Achievement Award in recognition of outstanding accomplishments during their high school careers.
20 Years Ago — May 22, 2002
Hampshire County’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.6 percent in April, down from 6.3 percent the previous month, according to the state Bureau of Employment Programs.
Hampshire County had 8,720 working in April out of a possible civilian labor force of 9,230, the report stated. The county’s jobless rate in April 2001 stood at 3.8 percent.
Not only did the sun shine brightly as Kenneth Seldom Day was celebrated at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club at Yellow Spring, Sunday, May 19, but the love and appreciation of his family and friends also highlighted the afternoon event. Approximately 300 people came out to commemorate Seldon’s 50 years of operating Riverside Service as well as his service to the community. About 15 former or present employees of Riverside were in attendance
10 Years Ago — May 23, 2012
One of Hampshire County’s treasures, Ice Mountain, has been designated a national natural landmark. U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ken Salazar made the announcement May 18 as part of the 50th anniversary observance of the National Natural Landmarks Program.
Hampshire High’s valedictorian for 2012 acknowledges that he got a head start on his speech for Friday night’s Commencement ceremony. Adam Rison figured he had a good shot at graduating with the top grade-point average in a senior class that numbers more than 220, but when he learned that his friend Brooke Davis had been named salutatorian, his speech plans started changing.
“Brooke and I are thinking about doing something different with our speeches,” Rison said, before going mum on the details. “No spoilers.”
Eugene Billmeyer has been magistrate in Hampshire County for the past 20 years and also was one of two Democratic nominees in the primary election. Earlier this week, Billmeyer, 78, filled out his retirement papers.
