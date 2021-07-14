If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — July 13, 1921
Tom Sanders, residing two miles east of Romney, made a contract Monday with the county court in which the court is allowed to excavate and take away from his land all the stone needed for road construction purposes. The only consideration being that all stone taken from the property shall be used in road building. Jake Shanholtzer has donated a site for the crusher. The plant will be moved from its present location on the land of S.H. Williams shortly in order to shorten the haul of material. The court paid Mr. Williams $500 for the stone, gravel, and sand taken from his property.
Last Friday, the Springfield baseball team motored to the Three Churches diamond where they played the Three Churches boys the second game of the season. The Springfield boys came with shining faces and wore brand new uniforms expecting to win the game, but they went home badly defeated with a score of 14 to 3 in favor of Three Churches. Those scoring for Three Churches were Day 1, B. Thomas 2, Snyder 2, Johnson 4, D. Thompson 3, H. Rannells 2.
50 Years Ago — July 14, 1971
YELLOW SPRING — Showers over the weekend brought relief to the parched fields and gardens. Everyone here has suffered from the high humidity, but cooler temperatures moved in Sunday evening.
—The state road crew has done an excellent job resurfacing the river road from here to Capon Bridge, which is traveled quite extensively.
—Be careful, hikers and fishermen, Mrs. Harry Larrick and son, Wendell, killed a large rattlesnake Friday with seven rattlers. Due to the dry weather, snakes are moving toward the cool lakes and streams.
—Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Miller have returned home Thursday after vacationing in Hawaii, for two weeks.
40 Years Ago — July 8, 1981
William Reginald Taylor of Columbus, Texas, will receive the West Virginia Masonic Grand Lodge 50 year service award at the Masonic Temple July 11.
Taylor, who will return to Romney with his wife for the presentation, taught school here in the late 1920-, early 1930-era. Other 50-year (or more) Service Masons to be honored are Joe A. Pancake, Dr. William R. Kiser, Coleman Shear, Henry W. Campbell, Ernest M. Cordray, Paul V. Watson, Jethro S. Watson, Gilbert S. Rannells, Roy E. Woodruff and Ralph W. Wirgman.
Mr. and Mrs. George Cornwell, guests of Mrs. Cornwell’s brother and sister-inlaw, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Dahmer, returned to their home in Washington, D.C. Other guests of the Dahmers were Mr. and Mrs. William Turner, Gina Kay and Bill, of Bridgeport.
30 Years Ago — July 10, 1991
The Hubcaps were a hit at last year’s Hampshire County Fair and will appear again this year. The tunes made famous by Elvis, the Coasters, Platters, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly really come alive when given the Hubcaps touch. Jimmy Pyles, entertainment chairman, seems confident that this year’s stage performances will be even better than previously.
Hampshire County may soon have its own historical museum. An old one-room schoolhouse has been donated to the Hampshire County Historical Society, which the members are planning on turning into a museum that will benefit all generations.
Its owners, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Woodson, have donated the old Parker one-room schoolhouse, located at Milleson’s Mill, Springfield, to the society. The Parker School, like many others of its day, played a vital role in the education system of Hampshire County. Among the students who attended there were Walter and Doug Woodson, Bill and Leonard Merritt, Silas Milleson, Elizabeth Opal, Helen and Katherine Blue, Russell, Clyde and Herbert Shipe.
20 Years Ago — July 11, 2001
Anski Williams, Eugene, Ore., and Eugene Williams, Conway, Mass., have had an extended visit with their father, Manning Williams. On Saturday, along with local family and friends honored Manning with a celebration on his 87th birthday. Bradley and Jennifer Williamson are proud to announce the birth of a son, Trae Alexander Williamson, born May 7. Proud sisters are Katie
10 Years Ago — July 13, 2011
Potomac Valley Transit Authority official Jay Carter attended Monday evening’s Romney City Council meeting to talk about a new bus service proposed for the “immediate” Romney area that will pick riders up at their home and take them wherever they need to go in Romney proper and, also, to key locations in Sunrise Summit.
The Romney Ready Ride program, which is set to begin this August, allows riders to call in requests for same-day trips or make reservations up to seven days in advance.
David and Gayle Allen with Timothy and Katie Allen joined Gayle’s parents, Ron and Peg Rivers in Harrisonburg, Va., on July 4 where they attended the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America’s annual conference. The outstanding keynote speaker was Kim Phuc, who as a 4-year-old child was a victim of the 1972 napalm bombing of Vietnam. Her life is devoted to helping children in need and her life theme is healing through forgiveness.
Bowlers from Hampshire County have posted their best score ever in the United States Bowling Congress’s open championships. The Mountaineers team of Bobby Greene, John Corbin Sr., Clay Corbin, Chuck Parsons and Bobby Lannon knocked down a combined 3,021 pins the first week of June, then had to wait another month to learn just how well they did.
MOOREFIELD — Two Hampshire County students earned top president’s list honors at Eastern WV Community & Technical College this past spring semester and another eight made dean’s list. Hector Baeza Jr. of Shanks — for the second straight semester — and Kari Hott, of Romney, each achieved a 4.0 cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) while carrying at least 12 credit- hours to merit the president’s list distinction.
