100 Years Ago — July 27, 1921
“Mountain View,” home of Mr. and Mrs. A. Loudoun Ewers, was the scene of a wedding of which interest last Sunday afternoon when their youngest daughter, Miss Lucille Johnson, was married to Stanley Merritt Fulton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merritt Fulton, of Cherry Run, formerly of Detroit, Michigan.
Saturday, July 30, will be a big day at Three Churches. It will be Hampshire County Day and will be celebrated in the grove near A.L. Ewers’. Games will be played, there will be music, a parade and an address by former Governor John J. Cornwell.
Mrs. Belle Parker, known to her many friends and relatives as “Aunt Belle,” who resided at the “Stone House” on Mill Creek, died last week at an advanced age.
50 Years Ago — July 28, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Perry Bean, and Frances, will start back to their home in Arizona Tuesday after spending some time here visiting their parents and relatives and friends.
KIRBY — Mr. and Mrs. Alan Cox spent the past two weeks at the Shays in Westernport, visiting with Michael Shay. Michael is en route to Turkey after spending a year in Italy. —Mr. and Mrs. Ron Singer went to Pittsburgh, Pa., where they joined Mr. and Mrs. Phil McNally, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Clarke and family and Mrs. Diana Thompson and baby and they all spent 10 days vacationing at Catawba, Lake Erie. They reported good fishing, swimming and a great time.
40 Years Ago — July 22, 1981
Residents in the county were warned to be on the lookout for escaped convicts, Charles and Warren Franklin who were serving life sentences for the August 1979 beating death of a Hagerstown man. The two had escaped from the Maryland Correctional Institution at Hagerstown on March 7.
More than 100 individuals from Hampshire County and the surrounding 11 county regions attended the first Open House at the Potomac Comprehensive Diagnostic and Guidance Center on Sunday, July 12. The center, located in Romney, serves the developmentally disabled of all ages.
Mrs. Nina Doman of Romney was honored by her family and friends at a party July 10 in celebration of her 80th birthday. George and Diana Doman and Louise Hott planned the party, which was held at the George Doman home.
Capt. and Mrs. John Dan Sitar and three sons of Fort Devens, Mass., are visiting Capt. Sitar’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Sitar.
30 Years Ago — July 24, 1991
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Paul A. Alkire, son of Jerry L. Alkire and grandson of Roy F. Alkire, both of Springfield, has returned after serving in Operation Desert Storm.
Marcella Frye, a 1983 graduate of HHS and her brother, Brian Frye, a 1990 graduate of Hampshire, have been listed in the National Dean’s List, an annual publication containing biographical entries for academically gifted students, for the 1990- 91 school year. This academic duo are the children of Mrs. Ella Mae Frye, of Romney and the late Melvin Frye.
20 Years Ago — July 25, 2001
Wendall and Betty Moreland, along with Betty’s brother-in-law and sister, Bernard and Virginia Minshall of Keyser, vacationed last week in Ocean City, Md.
George Brandon and daughter, Alison; Jennie Mathias, Daniel Hileman, Ray Stein and sons, Kevin and Terry, returned on Friday from a 10-day mission trip to Cherident, Haiti. The group also included people from Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas.
Bob and Betty Sloan Brown, San Marino, Calif., with grandsons, Frank and Richard Schreiber, Santa Cruz, Calif., are in to visit with family and friends.
Local law enforcement officials say they are getting close to releasing the names of registered sex offenders currently living in Hampshire County. Once the names are released, the public can log on to the Internet site for the West Virginia State Police and get all the same information.
10 Years Ago — July 27, 2011
There will be a benefit bingo for Jimmy Rohrbaugh on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Old Rio Schoolhouse. If you would like to help in anyway, just contact Joey Triggs. All help and donations will be greatly appreciated.
Senior Spencer Malick sprinted the 40 yards in 4.47 seconds, a mere one-hundredth of a second faster than Brent Walter nailed it last July. Malick took seven tries to knock off Walter.
“I told Coach I had it in me,” Malick said. “I said give me one more try.”
Right beside him was sophomore Dane Heavener, who chased Walter a year ago to the freshman record in the 40. Heavener ran a 4.54.
The Postmaster General announced Tuesday that numerous post offices throughout the country will be studied for closure.
On the list are the post offices in Capon Springs, Points and Green Spring.
