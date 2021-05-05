THIS WEEK:
May 5-11
Only government meetings are relatively certain to occur as scheduled as the county tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many of those are now being held by teleconference.
For any meeting or event scheduled, we suggest you call ahead.
May 5
HC Board of Education 11:30 a.m., Central Office, School St., Romney. Special meeting for bond resolution and work session.
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m., HC Development Office, Taggart Hall, 191 S. High St., Romney
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7:30 p.m. Wed., May 5 by teleconference only. Call-in instructions are posted at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or call 304-822-5174.
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
May 6
May 7
Virtual story hour 11 a.m., HC Public Library Facebook page. Theme: Space Day.
May 8
Food distribution 6 and 9 a.m., Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, 11800 Northwestern Pike, Augusta. Also May 22.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., member’s home, Augusta. Call 304-496-7168 for location.
May 9
May 10
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m., call 304-496-7168 for location. Executive committee at 6.
May 11
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
HC board of health 6 p.m., HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta, and via conference call.
Looking ahead
May 12-18
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., May 13, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Virtual story hour 11 a.m. Fri., May 14, HC Public Library Facebook page. Theme: Underground America Day (moles).
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., May 15, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., May 16, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., May 17, Central Office, School St., Romney. Superintendent honors precede 6:30 p.m. regular session.
HC Republican Committee 7 p.m. Mon., May 17, HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta. Masks required; meeting is canceled if the county is red on the Covid map.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday evening (whenever Hampshire Schools are in session) at Romney First United Methodist Church. Boys and girls in K-5 can join either online or in person. For more info, visit the pack’s Facebook page, facebook.com/pack32romney, or call Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Bingo Doors open at 4, early bird games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, just north of U.S. 50 off National Lutheran Blvd.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
