100 Years Ago — June 14, 1922
The first three days of last week Romney was visited by the Radcliffe Chautauqua during which time the citizens of our community had an opportunity to hear a number of good lectures and concerts.
The Capon Bridge convention was held at Shiloh Methodist Church last Sunday. The convention was largely attended and its work was very successful in every particular.
The closing exercise of the term at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will be given tonight at 8 o’clock at the Institutional Chapel and will be devoted to exercises by the deaf school. A play entitled “The Mistletoe Bough” will be given.
50 Years Ago — June 14, 1972
Representing West Virginia in Washington when the Democratic National Committee meets during the next four years will be Mrs. JoAnn Powell of Romney, and Mr. Rudolph L. DiTrapano of Charleston. Mrs. Powell succeeds Mrs. Hilda Long of Huntington.
Wildlife Resources chief Dan E. Cantner, pointed out today that the official kill for this year’s statewide, three week spring gobbler season is 580 — a new record. The previous high was 424, recorded in 1971.
Becky Erskine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Erskine, Milton Junction, Wis., and granddaughter of Mrs. J.D. Hite, Bloomery, will leave in June for a year of study as an AFS student in Turkey. The Erskine family has been host to Martha Acam, AFS student from Uganda, Africa, this past year.
40 Years Ago — June 9, 1982
GREMLINS PLAGUE THE REVIEW — There is a proverbial belief in the printing trade that “gremlins” invade the work at various times. Quite often, these unexplained troublers are present during the busiest days. These creatures may be a printer’s “cop-out,” but when mistakes occur for which we cannot account, it is wondered if something other than the human factor is to blame. The past weeks at the Review have been extremely busy ones and the employees have worked late several nights. The “gremlins” have also been working late. As we apologize for our errors we do so with the plea that before you, the reader, “jump down our throats” or that of the innocent victim, i.e., the writer of the article, you will take into consideration that we are indeed of the human factor and therefore, we are not immune to the making of mistakes.
Billy Weaver Milleson, Norfolk, Va., visited his mother, Mrs. Paul Milleson, and attended the Romney High School alumni banquet.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac for June 7-13, 1982, states mackerel sky will lift, by and by.
30 Years Ago — June 10, 1992
Mrs. Lena Clark of Romney and Oscar Wolford of Kirby visited with their cousins, Mrs. Arvetta Whiteman and Allene of Romney.
Mandy Alderman has been selected as first place winner in the Junior/Teen Service Club of the Delray Modern Woodmen Club. Mandy was presented the Beacon Award which is given to the young person who best exemplifies the Modern Woodmen fraternal spirit in the community.
20 Years Ago — June 12, 2002
David and Gayle Allen are enjoying a visit with his sister, Nancy Allen, from Nairobi, Kenya, for a time.
Visiting recently with Nelson and Marie McClune of Hoy Road, were son, Terry, and wife, Joan, from Wheeling and Windy French and son, Jason, from Edmond, Okla. Windy and her husband, Hal, formed the French Family Charity Organization, a nonprofit group that has opened Pepper’s Ranch, which provided housing for neglected and abused boys from 5 to 10 years of age. It is half completed and presently houses eight boys and house parents. What a great way to give back to the community.
10 Years Ago — June 13, 2012
SUNRISE SUMMIT— Larissa Ginevan, a 4-year-old cancer survivor from Augusta, will help light the torch Saturday that opens the 16th Annual Hampshire County Relay for Life event. Ginevan was four months into her fight with leukemia last year in April when she told the Review her hair was growing back.
Regardless of what you think of First Lady Michelle Obama, there’s one thing in her new book you’re bound to love — Hampshire farmer Calvin Riggleman.
Turn to page 103 of “American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America,” and you’ll see Riggleman’s smiling face and his story in his own words.
City of Romney 250th Celebration Committee begins its weeklong festivities this Sunday with a luncheon at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Hosted by the WVSD&B Foundation, the luncheon will feature guest speaker Randall Reid Smith, commissioner of West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
