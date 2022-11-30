Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Dec. 1, Romney: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention
Monday, Dec. 5, Romney: 11a.m.-12 p.m. Game day
Tuesday, Dec. 6, Capon Valley View: 10:30a.m. -1p.m. B-I-N-G-O cost: 1 nonperishable item
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $7 for those under 60, the recommended donation for those 60 and older is $5.
• Seniors are allowed only 1 meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Meatballs with sauce, wheat egg noodles, butter beans, kale salad with beets, Italian bread, banana
Friday, Dec. 2 – Beef stew with veggies, biscuit, broccoli, cottage cheese with pineapple, honey bun
Monday, Dec. 5 – Salisbury steak with gravy, wheat roll, mashed potatoes, candy carrots, orange
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Pork chops with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, cake with fruit topping
Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with black beans, California blend veggies, cherry tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Meatballs with sauce, wheat egg noodles, butter beans, kale salad with beets, Italian bread, banana
Monday, Dec. 5 – Salisbury steak with gravy, wheat roll, mashed potatoes, candy carrots, orange
Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with black beans, California blend veggies, cherry tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Meatballs with sauce, wheat egg noodles, butter beans, kale salad with beets, Italian bread, banana
Friday, Dec. 2 – Beef stew with veggies, biscuit, broccoli, cottage cheese with pineapple, honey bun
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Pork chops with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, cake with fruit topping
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Dec. 2 – Beef stew with veggies, biscuit, broccoli, cottage cheese with pineapple, honey bun
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Pork chops with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, cake with fruit topping
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
