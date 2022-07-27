back in time

Downtown Green Spring along the B&O railroad. The “billboard” to the right of the building advertises George Schwarzenbach & Sons, Clothier, located in Cumberland.

100 Years Ago — July 26, 1922

At a meeting in New York last Thursday of the Board of Directors of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, John J. Cornwell was elected General Counsel of the Company, succeeding the late Hugh L. Bond, Jr. Mr. Cornwell went to Baltimore Sunday evening and assumed the duties of the office Monday morning.

