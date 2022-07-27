back in time

100 Years Ago — July 26, 1922
At a meeting in New York last Thursday of the Board of Directors of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, John J. Cornwell was elected General Counsel of the Company, succeeding the late Hugh L. Bond, Jr. Mr. Cornwell went to Baltimore Sunday evening and assumed the duties of the office Monday morning.
On Saturday, August 5th, there will be a picnic and festival in the grove at Pleasant Grove schoolhouse beginning at 2 p.m. Baseball game at 2:30. Speaking and recitations at 6 p.m.
The Board of Education of Romney District is preparing for the coming school yar and, in order to accommodate all the children in this section, is having the Shady Brook schoolhouse torn down and removed to the schoolhouse yard in Romney, where it will be set up and used for one of the grades. The contract for the moving of this school building has been let to J.L. Corbin and Robert Cheshire and work has already been started.
50 Years Ago — July 26, 1972
Mr. and Mrs. Hank Porter of Front Royal, Va., spent a few days last week in Romney visiting with home folks and friends.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kluck and JoEllen, Midlothian, Va., attended the Potter reunion at Hampshire Park, July 23.
Mrs. Julia P. Haines celebrated her 80th birthday July 18. Mrs. Haines resides with her daughter, Mrs. Margaret Voit, Augusta. The family wishes her many more happy birthdays.
40 Years Ago — July 28, 1982
On July 1, Boordy Vineyards released a wine previously sampled in tastings in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Annapolis, Md. The critics received the 1981 Maryland Seyval Blanc bottled by Boordy Vineyards with excellent comments. Identified on the label was the fact that West Virginia is again producing wine grapes of excellent quality. Along with Maryland’s counties, Hampshire County, not only grew the excellent fruit required for this special wine, but is also producing other excellent grape varieties to be used in wines throughout the country.
Amy Rawlings, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale A. Rawlings, Romney and Shayne Keckley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Keckley, Keyser, represented the Keckley Dance Studio in the “Stares of Tomorrow New York City 1982” dance competition. Amy and Shayne placed fifth.
30 Years Ago — July 29, 1992
Donna Brown, third-grade teacher at the West Virginia School for the Blind and a visually impaired swimming champion, is rigorously training for the Paraolympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, this September.
Donna was notified recently that her funding is completed, and the signal is “Go” for her to complete in the games. This is not Donna’s first experience in the Olympic games for disabled adults. She competed in a number of events in the 1988 Paraolympics in Seoul, Korea.
She was awarded various medals, but did not attain the coveted “gold.”
20 Years Ago — July 24, 2002
Allen and Janet Kenney, Henderson, Ky., were guests of his sister, Anna Kidwell, for several days last week. Forty-three family members gathered at Anna’s for dinner on Sunday, July 21.
Donald Hartman and family, son of the late Guy and Margaret Hartman, is now living in Keyser after spending several years in the service and living in the Philippines.
10 Years Ago — July 25, 2012
Eating ice cream without the use of a spoon is a sight to behold. There were ice cream mustaches and drips from the chin last week when youngsters and adults alike were lapping from bowls — and so were dogs.
Ruby Winn, owner of the Dairy Queen of Romney, held a “no hands” contests for adults, children and animals during the Fourth Annual Sunflower Fest.
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission decided last week to stay with existing county regulations pertaining to the number of mobile homes that can be placed on a residential lot.
However, planners agreed to take a broader view and more lenient approach when considering “hardship” variance requests to place a second mobile home on a property without conforming to mobile home park development standards.
The Augusta Wide Awake 4- H Club held its pool and pizza party at the Romney pool this past Tuesday. They enjoyed the food and social time. Congratulations to David Chaney for being elected as the 2012-2013 WV State FFA president. I know he will do an awesome job and the state will benefit from his leadership. Good luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.