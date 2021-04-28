110 Years Ago — April 26, 1911
While cutting wood Saturday, Charles Hetrick, who lives at Donaldson, accidentally cut off one of his toes. He came to town and Dr. Shull dressed the wound.
Miss Ione Shull, after spending the Easter holiday at her home here, returned to the conservatory of Music at Baltimore Friday. En route she spent the night with Miss Mildred Tarr at Powhatan College, in Charles Town.
THREE CHURCHES — Miss Love Woodroff celebrated her 12th birthday at her grandfather’s Friday, April 21. Those present were J.T. Thompson, Misses Ethel and Delpha Bean, Frazier Thompson, Winifred Woodroff and Mrs. F.A. Woodroff.
Brady Thompson, the prominent son of J.W. Thompson, of this place, and Miss Ruth Fisher, the charming young daughter of R.D. Fisher, of Clarksburg, were united in the holy bonds of matrimony Wednesday, April 19, at Oakland.
50 Years Ago — April 28, 1971
Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department and other local volunteers avoided a disaster by responding quickly and working professionally Monday afternoon at the forest fire in Yellow Spring.
Approximately two and one-half acres were burned on the Nathan Bluitt property April 19. If the people in the Yellow Spring area had not taken an interest in their property, forests and wildlife, a serious fire would have been a result. Men were kept on duty throughout the night and the next morning to make sure there wasn’t a flare-up in the fire.
Showing at the Alpine Theatre this week will be the film, “The Private Life of Sherlock Homes.”
40 Years Ago — April 22, 1981
West Virginia University students home on “spring break” who spent Easter Sunday in our area were Cindy Cooper and Linda and Karen Sager. Also, home for spring break were Mike Orndorff from forestry school in Montana, who has already returned to his school; and his sister Pamela, who is a student at Johnson Bible College in North Carolina.
Gilbert Park celebrated his 82nd birthday on April 20. He has been a very busy boy waiting for the mail and enjoying his birthday cards.
30 Years Ago — April 24, 1991
Local FFA chapter members from the Hampshire High School Vo-Ag and Horticulture classes recently planted willow trees along Mill Creek on the William Parker farm. They volunteered their efforts as part of the USDA Soil Conservation Service (SCS), Earth Team volunteer program.
Marvin Westfall and Thomas Wakefield of Lincolnshire, Ill. spent a few days with Glenn and Fern Westfall of Augusta. Daughter Janet was home also from Catsonsville, Md., for the weekend.
The land animals with the largest eyes are those of the horse and the ostrich. They are about one-and-a-half times the size of a man’s eye.
Mrs. Myrtle Roach of Romney and Delphia Hartman and Reba Roach of Springfield visited Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Shannon and family of Altoona, Pa., recently.
20 Years Ago — April 25, 2001
Sally Turner spent the Easter holiday with her daughters, Jennie Bridges and Barbara Heavener, and their families in North Carolina. Gary and Delores Taylor, Newark, Del., and Kenny Turner joined their family for the weekend.
Diana Foreman, Centerville, Ohio, and her daughter, Shelly Gilbert, Columbus, Ohio, visited her parents, Gene and Ozetta Maphis, Wednesday through Friday of last week. The Maphis’ daughter, Cookie Flaum, of Vail, Colo., arrived for a visit on Thursday and returned home on Sunday.
Jane Wright Slocum accompanied her nephew, Bill Grose of Terra Alta, on a trip to the Lake Placid and upper New York area last week.
10 Years Ago — April 27, 2011
The 2011 schedule for the Potomac Eagle excursion train begins April 30 with an all-day trip.
The train departs from Romney at 9 a.m. and travels south through the Trough to Moorefield and Petersburg and returns to Romney at approximately 5 p.m.
State Treasurer John Perdue led a lively discussion at his Town Hall Meeting at Romney Fire Hall on April 15, as he continued his campaign for Democratic nomination for governor of West Virginia. He reminded attendees that, as governor, he would focus on three issues: jobs and the economy, people and public safety and the state’s education system.
Louise McDonald, her sister and brother, Mr. and. Kermit Harvey and their son and wife from Tennessee visited her last week.
A baby shower for Elizabeth Voit of Ridge Road, Burlington was held on Saturday at the VFW fellowship hall in Romney. Many friends and relatives were on hand to congratulate the mother to be.
