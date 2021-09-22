100 Years Ago — Sept. 21, 1921
The reception held by Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Thompson last Wednesday evening in honor of their golden wedding anniversary was largely attended, about one hundred and fifty guests being present. Their home, “Rolling Knob,” near Three Churches, was profusely decorated with Golden Rod for the occasion. During the evening old songs were sun and refreshments were served. A place of interest was the table on which many gifts were displayed.
Misses Nellie and Josephine Pittman, of Charles Town, are guests at the home of Dr. and Mrs. E.F. Gardner.
The Romney Base Ball Club expects to close the season next Saturday with a big game. The Cumberland Carroll Club, which we understand will be composed of players off of two or three of the different clubs around Cumberland, including the L.A. C., will cross bats with the Romney boys.
50 Years Ago — Sept. 15, 1971
Romney Orchards, Inc., c/o Ned Miller, Romney, has been elected to membership in the American Angus Association at St. Joseph, Mo.
“Hampshire County is now completed,” said Roy Pyle, as he marked on the map a symbol representing the last acre of soil to be mapped in Hampshire County. Roy was standing on a ridge overlooking a large farm pond on the Jack Rudolph farm near Yellow Spring. Roy is a soil scientist with the USDA Soil Conservation Service. The SCS is making a soil survey of the county in cooperation with the Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District and the Agricultural Extension Service of WVU.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Mulledy are the proud parents of a daughter, born Aug. 23, and named Amanda. Mrs. Mulledy is the former Janice Loy.
40 Years Ago — Sept. 16, 1981
Barbara Seldon, of High View, is one of the delegates representing the West Virginia Branch of the National League of Postmasters at the 78th Annual National Convention in Seattle, Wash.
Senator and Mrs. Robert C. Byrd stopped at the Augusta Market Sunday evening and talked with a lot of friends in the neighborhood.
Maxine Clower had a big dinner party at her home Thursday night. Guests attending were Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Ray of Ohio; Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Fournier of Florida; Mr. and Mrs. Ira Clower, Bunker Hill; and Virginia Belt, Shanks. While here the visitors from a distance, visited Jessie Arnold, River Road, and Virginia Belt.
30 Years Ago — Sept. 18, 1991
The Hampshire County Commission passed a resolution last week to sell tax free revenue bonds for the construction of a 62-bed nursing home to be located near the Food Lion Shopping Center and facing U.S. Route 50. If the legalities can be worked out, the commission would act as landlords for the facility and would contract with Glenmark Associates of Morgantown to manage it.
Cynthia Diane Williams, a freshman at Potomac State College, Keyser, has been named a recipient of the Lulu Mae Heskitt scholarship.
20 Years Ago — Sept. 19, 2001
This week Joe and Gladeth O’Gorman, Leesburg, Fla., with their granddaughter, Heather O’Gorman, Charlottesville, Va., are guests of her brother-in-law, Gene and Joan Fleming.
Norwood and Dot Haines have returned from Atlanta, Ga., where the visited their son-in-law and daughter, Dan and Dottie Houlihan, and son Harrison.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 21, 2011
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Congratulations to hometown hero Travis Grapes, son of J.D. and Linda Corbin, on his recent promotion to Sergeant Major in the Army Special Forces. Retired Sgt. Major Paul Heavener, native of Romney, was instrumental in recruiting Travis in the Army. Heavener, along with wife Barbara and grandsons Zachary and Mason Heavener, all of North Carolina, felt very fortunate to spend an afternoon with Sgt. Maj. Grapes in late July at Fort Bragg, N.C.
GREEN SPRING — The Otterbein United Methodist Church was 90 years old this month. On Oct. 31, it will be closed — another great loss to the community.
ROMNEY — Hampshire High’s 49-27 victory over Southern Friday had highlight reel moments to spare for coach Darren Grace’s Trojans. Spencer Malick ran for three touchdowns and 168 yards to lead the ground game Grace covets.
West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind superintendent Lynn Boyer, faculty and staff have begun the task of choreographing changes to the schools, one step at a time. Security on the campus has been first and foremost on Boyer’s list of things to accomplish.
