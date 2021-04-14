Activities    

All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

 

Home delivery

Wednesday, April 14 — Flounder, macaroni and cheese, succotash, carrot-raisin salad, roll

Thursday, April 15  — BBQ pork on a bun, broccoli bites, coleslaw, fruit, dessert

Friday, April 16 — Hobo beans, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit, dessert

Monday, April 19 — Hotdog, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit

Tuesday, April 20 — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll

Wednesday, April 21 — Swiss steak, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, dessert

Thursday, April 22 — Beef Stroganoff, peas and carrots, bread, salad, fruit

Friday, April 23 — crab cake, Brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit, crackers

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, April 14 — Flounder, macaroni and cheese, succotash, carrot-raisin salad, roll

Thursday, April 15  — BBQ pork on a bun, broccoli bites, coleslaw, fruit, dessert

Monday, April 19 — Hotdog, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday, April 21 — Swiss steak, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, dessert

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 15  — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll

Friday, April 16 — Chicken fillet on a bun, baked potato, lettuce, tomato, corn, fruit

Tuesday, April 20 — Chicken nuggets, broccoli bites, carrots, applesauce, dessert

Thursday, April 22 — BBQ riblets, scalloped potatoes, California blend, fruit, roll

Friday, April 23 — Swiss steak, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, dessert

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, April 16 — Hobo beans, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit, dessert

Tuesday, April 20 — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll

Friday, April 23 — crab cake, Brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit, crackers

* * *

The Committee on Aging has set a bus tour for this fall. Travel to beautiful Vermont on Sept. 20-25. To sign up or for more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.

* * *

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.

* * *

The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.

* * *

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

* * *

The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:

Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

* * *

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

                                                                 

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.

