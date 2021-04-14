Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, April 14 — Flounder, macaroni and cheese, succotash, carrot-raisin salad, roll
Thursday, April 15 — BBQ pork on a bun, broccoli bites, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, April 16 — Hobo beans, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit, dessert
Monday, April 19 — Hotdog, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit
Tuesday, April 20 — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll
Wednesday, April 21 — Swiss steak, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, dessert
Thursday, April 22 — Beef Stroganoff, peas and carrots, bread, salad, fruit
Friday, April 23 — crab cake, Brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit, crackers
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, April 14 — Flounder, macaroni and cheese, succotash, carrot-raisin salad, roll
Thursday, April 15 — BBQ pork on a bun, broccoli bites, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Monday, April 19 — Hotdog, baked beans, carrots, celery sticks, fruit
Wednesday, April 21 — Swiss steak, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, April 15 — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll
Friday, April 16 — Chicken fillet on a bun, baked potato, lettuce, tomato, corn, fruit
Tuesday, April 20 — Chicken nuggets, broccoli bites, carrots, applesauce, dessert
Thursday, April 22 — BBQ riblets, scalloped potatoes, California blend, fruit, roll
Friday, April 23 — Swiss steak, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, April 16 — Hobo beans, cornbread, stewed tomatoes, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, April 20 — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll
Friday, April 23 — crab cake, Brussels sprouts, pasta salad, fruit, crackers
The Committee on Aging has set a bus tour for this fall. Travel to beautiful Vermont on Sept. 20-25. To sign up or for more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
