100 Years Ago — Jan. 18, 1922
The annual conferences of the laymen of the churches of Winchester Presbytery will be held this year at Keyser, W.Va., Tuesday, January 24, from 2:30 to 9:00 P.M., and at Charles Town, W.Va., Wednesday, January 25, from 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. These conferences will be in charge of the Rev. W.E. Hudson, D.D., Manager of the Presbyterian progressive Program for the Synod of Virginia, who will have with him a strong team of ministers and laymen.
Prohibition agents seized 91 illicit stills and arrested 201 persons on charges of violating the dry laws during the month of December, according to the monthly report of W.G. Brown, State Prohibition Commissioner.
Colonel George W. Imboden, distinguished Confederate veteran, lawyer and business man, died at his home near Ansted Sunday midnight January 8th. He had only been ill since Friday with bowel trouble and his condition did not become alarming until Sunday. Charleston physicians were summoned, but arrived too late.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 19, 1972
The gateway of Indian Mound cemetery has been restored and remodeled to widen the entrance. The wrought iron gate was widened by the addition of the dates 1762 and 1860, signifying the date the Town of Romney was chartered and the date the Indian Mound Cemetery Association was formed and received the deed for the land. Completion of the remodeled gateway marks the first stage of the project now going on for the restoration and beautification of the community burial place.
Indian Mound Cemetery has been a burial place since ancient times. Some historians say that even the Indians could not remember the people who built the burial mound that gives the cemetery its name. It is possible that this mound may never have been opened to determine what it contains. The later Indians used the same area as a burial place and some graves were uncovered when the Northwestern Turnpike was first constructed. It is also known that a number of the earliest settlers were buried here in unmarked graves. Romney at one time had another cemetery, known as the Presbyterian Cemetery, but the persons buried there were later moved to Indian Mound and reinterred there.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 20, 1982
Romney Troop 32 Boy Scouts of America will be having an organizational meeting soon. Watch the Hampshire Review for the date, time and location.
Placed on the Executive Dean’s List at Potomac State College with a 3.7-4.0 grade average for the 1981 semester are Lori Evans, freshman, of Burlington and Terry L. Crouse, sophomore, of Slanesville.
Mr. and Mrs. Greg Myers, Fort Myers, Fla., announce the birth of a 9-pound daughter, Destiny Renee, on Jan. 4.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 15, 1992
NORTH RIVER MILLS — Although a cold afternoon rain soaked their clothes and steamed up their binoculars, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the 37 birdwatchers who took part in the 23rd annual Hampshire County Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 28, 1991.
Working from before dawn to after dusk, the bird census takers counted over 5,100 birds from 63 different species – including two species never before seen on the count. The bird counters came from as near as Capon Bridge and from as far away as California and Massachusetts to participate.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 16, 2002
Pastor John Andrews and family of Carlisle, Pa., were overnight guests of Peggy Mac Newell on Jan. 7. They were in town to attend the funeral of his great-aunt Eloise Pugh.
Evelyn Schetromps, her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Missy Schetromps, and small son, Matthew of Reynoldsville, Pa., were weekend guests of her parents, Tunney and June Gudwell for a late holiday celebration.
Expansion of office and retail space could be on Capon Bridge’s horizon. Last week, the Capon Bridge Town Council heard tentative plans for a commercial strip mall development in town along U.S. Route 50. A 2 acre lot that was part of the former Mayhew Ford dealership property is being considered for commercial development.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 18, 2012
ROMNEY — More than 570 children from nearly 250 families were clothed by Warm the Children this season. Volunteer Karen Herriott said due to the downturn in the economy, that was a 70-percent increase in children served over 2010.
Hampshire High’s first victory in a swimming event came to a freshman girl in the team’s second contest ever. Four days later, the Trojans came oh-so-close to winning a team match in their second quadrangular in two weeks at Shepherd University.
JUNCTION — Betty Hartman received a call from her cousin, Dot Swanson in Michigan, who says she enjoys reading the Hampshire Review. This was a very nice thing for her to say. Dot’s brother, Ralph Hartman, recently had some tests run at Valley Medical in Winchester.
