Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Jan. 20 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail, roll
Thursday, Jan. 21 — Mozzarella chicken, peas and carrots, salad, blueberries, Italian bread
Monday, Jan. 25 — Ham-rice-cheese-broccoli casserole, cottage cheese, pineapple, roll, dessert
Wednesday, Jan. 27 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, California blend, fruit salad, roll
Thursday, Jan. 28 — Crab cakes, baked potato, coleslaw, peaches, roll
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 21 — Roast beef sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, applesauce
Friday, Jan. 22 — Chef’s special
Tuesday, Jan. 26 — Vegetable soup, cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Jan. 28 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, roll
Friday, Jan. 29 — Mozzarella chicken, salad, peas and carrots, blueberries, Italian bread
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Jan. 22 — Chicken fillet on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, mixed vegies, strawberries
Tuesday, Jan. 26 — Oven-fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, succotash, salad, biscuit
Friday, Jan. 29 — Roast beef, sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, applesauce
The Committee on Aging has yet to announce its 2021 bus tours. For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
