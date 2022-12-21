100 years ago – 1922
In making up your list of Christmas gifts keep in mind that a weekly visit of The Review to an absent friend or relative would be a reminder all the year round of your thoughtfulness. The cost is only $1.50 and the pleasure of receiving the news from home every week would be added to the recipients thought of the giver.
Gasoline is a subject of interest. It is particularly interesting to the 118,249 automobile owners in West Virginia who are compelled to buy gas for their machines. Many of the automobile owners, however, do not know that a large percentage of “gas” they use is taken from natural gas. And comparatively few people in West Virginia know that the first natural gas plant erected in the United States was built near Sistersville, in 1903. This plant was the type known as the compression process and operated on gas derived from oil wells. The market value of gasoline produced in West Virginia in 1920 was $13,049,551. West Virginia in 1920 had 163 compression plants with an output of 15,972,833 gallons. This state ranks 4th in production of natural gas by compression process. The value of gasoline produced in our state is higher than that produced in any other state in the union.
50 years ago - 1972
The Romney First United Methodist Church has received an initial donation of $20,000 from Mr. and Mrs. J. Holland Rannells for the remodeling of the chancel area of the church sanctuary.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Hicks Jr. and Mrs. W.E. Hicks Sr. will attend the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Carpenter, of Ripley, announce the birth of a son Dec. 15.
He has been named Samuel Reece. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Rockwell, of Romney.
Mrs. E.W. Browning, of Springfield, and Mrs. Dailey Martin, of Romney, have returned from a vacation in Hawaii.
40 years ago - 1982
Mr. Casper W. Kesner at the age of 79 bagged both a turkey and a buck this year. Vernon C. Whitacre has been appointed to the State Senate to succeed Harley O. Staggers Jr., who resigned to take a seat in the House of Representatives. C.E. Bright has announced his retirement as sanitarian and administrative assistant on the Hampshire County Board of Health, effective Jan. 31, 1983
30 years ago - 1992
According to the most recent census of agriculture (1987), West Virginia ranked among the top 10 states in pounds of apples harvested with 182.6 million. West Virginia ranked 19th in land in orchards with 19,513 acres. The state also ranked 10th in pounds of peaches harvested. Peaches were harvested from 3,456 acres which ranked 12th.
Several people in Hampshire County experienced damage in sheds, barns and residences due to the accumulation of snow last week. Bill and Mary Rose Hicks, of Romney, reported the collapse of a machine shed 7 miles south of Romney on River Road. The block shed was built about 60 years ago.
Heber and Ann Parsons, of Romney, reported the loss of a cow due to the collapse of a barn roof. Mr. and Mrs. Renick Williams, owners of the historical round barn on River Road near Romney, stated that one end of the structure suffered damage due to the extreme weight of the snow
20 years ago - 2002
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission approved an order Tuesday setting a fire levy special election for March 15, 2003. The existing 3-year fire levy ends June 30, 2003. The proposal to continue the levy would extend funding for county volunteer firefighting units for another four years, or until June 30, 2007. However, commissioners asked that the fire levy be placed on the ballot during the 2006 regular election cycle. Under a new state law, special levies can now be run for up to 5 years.
10 years ago – 2012
ROMNEY – The weather was perfect Sunday as city officials and members of the Romney 250th Celebration Committee gathered to bury a time capsule in the first section of Celebration
Park. “This is a beautiful day for a beautiful event,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Romney 250th Celebration Committee. Johnson addressed her time-capsule letter to the city of Romney 2062.
Starting Jan. 2, local residents will be able to recycle their old electronic items at the Region 8 Solid Waste Authority Transfer Station on Route 28 near Romney. Previously, events were held once a year to recycle materials like old televisions, computers and computer monitors. Now this service will be available year-round.
“For the past 2 years, we’ve had events in the county where we accepted these materials for free,” Jeff Slack, director of Region 8 Solid Waste Authority, said. Last year, 50,000 pounds of electronics were collected at the event held at Romney Elementary School. Because of this huge collection, Region 8 recognized a need for more services.
