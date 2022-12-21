bit

Local 4-Her’s participate in activities at the 2001 4-H camp. The black headband worn by the Delaware chief will remain in West Virginia 4-H, along with most other traditions.

100 years ago – 1922

In making up your list of Christmas gifts keep in mind that a weekly visit of The Review to an absent friend or relative would be a reminder all the year round of your thoughtfulness. The cost is only $1.50 and the pleasure of receiving the news from home every week would be added to the recipients thought of the giver.

