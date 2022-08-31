Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Wednesday, Aug. 31, Romney: 10:30-11:30 Craft day, picture frames
Sept. 8 and 14, Romney: BINGO. Cost is 1 non-perishable food item. Open to all 60 and older.
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Swedish meatballs, wheat noodles, kale, Italian bread, chocolate cake with cherries
Thursday, Sept. 1 – Baked fish, mac and cheese, corn, salad greens with beets, peaches and cookies
Friday, Sept. 2 – Cheeseburger with wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, baked beans, fruit and dessert
Monday, Sept. 5 – Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Swiss steak with peppers and onions, cooked carrots, mashed potatoes, apple slices and wheat bread
Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Chicken cacciatore with tomato sauce, pasta, garlic bread, butter beans, cantaloupe and dessert
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Swedish meatballs, wheat noodles, kale, Italian bread, chocolate cake with cherries
Thursday, Sept. 1 – Baked fish, mac and cheese, corn, salad greens with beets, peaches and cookies
Monday, Sept. 5 – Closed for Labor Day
Wednesday, Sept. 7 – Chicken cacciatore with tomato sauce, pasta, garlic bread, butter beans, cantaloupe and dessert
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 1 – Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, baked beans, dessert
Friday, Sept. 2 – Baked fish, vegetable rice, salad with beets, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Taco salad, refried beans, cornbread, Mexican corn, fruit or dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Sept. 2 – Cheeseburger with wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, baked beans, fruit and dessert
Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Swiss steak with peppers and onions, cooked carrots, mashed potatoes, apple slices and wheat bread
One more bus trip sponsored by the Committee on Aging is on the schedule for 2022.
• A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Sept. 19-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us
