THIS WEEK:
Feb. 17-23
Only government meetings are relatively certain to occur as scheduled as the county tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many of those are now being held by teleconference.
For any meeting or event scheduled, we suggest you call ahead.
Feb. 17
HC Development Authority 10 a.m., Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m., COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
Feb. 18
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Feb. 19
Virtual story hour 1 p.m., HC Public Library Facebook page. Weekly craft available in grab-and-go bags during library hours. This week’s theme: national hero week.
Feb. 20
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Feb. 21
PFLAG 6-8 p.m., 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Feb. 22
Feb. 23
County Commission 6 p.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Looking ahead
Feb. 24-March 2
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., Feb. 24, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Virtual story hour 1 p.m. Fri., Feb. 26, HC Public Library Facebook page. Weekly craft available in grab-and-go bags during library hours. This week’s theme: tell a fairy tale day.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., March1, Central Office, School St., Romney.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., March2, USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday evening (whenever Hampshire Schools are in session) at Romney First United Methodist Church. Boys and girls in K-5 can join either online or in person. For more info, visit the pack’s Facebook page, facebook.com/pack32romney, or call Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Bingo Doors open at 4, early bird games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, just north of U.S. 50 off National Lutheran Blvd.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
