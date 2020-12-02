100 Years Ago — Dec. 1, 1920
Fire of unknown origin at the Woolen Mills store on Baltimore Street in Cumberland about midnight Saturday caused thousands of dollars damage to the building and to a great amount of merchandise.
A new heating plant has been placed in the basement of the Romney hotel, which is to heat the whole building. An automobile from there also meets the trains now.
Paul, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Milleson, has the mumps. He just arrived with his mother from Oklahoma last week and brought the disease along with him. This is the 1st case we have heard of so far this season.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 2, 1970
A high of 65 degrees on the 30th and a low of 16 degrees on the 26th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .13 inches for the week and 3.08 inches for November.
The Hampshire High School Chorus will present Los Batadores, “Close To You For A Merry Christmas,” in the gymnasium on Dec. 14 under direction of Mrs. Judith Likens. Advances tickets will be sold at the rate of $1.25 for adults, 50 cents for students. At the door prices are $1.50 for adults and students 75 cents. Pre-school children will be admitted free of charge.
Fire of an undetermined origin completely destroyed some classrooms in the Junior High School building at Capon Bridge last Saturday. Damages are now in the process of being assessed by an insurance company. The Board of Education met on Mon., Nov. 30, and is presently working on several alternatives to making arrangements to temporarily house the 163 students in grades 7, 8 and 9 at Capon Bridge Junior High School who were left without classrooms due to the fire.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 3, 1980
Kids, you better be good because Santa Claus is coming to Romney on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. He will be riding in his sleigh being pulled by Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer. Santa will be riding in the annual Christmas Parade, and this year’s parade promises to be the biggest and best yet.
Marsha Hott, of Augusta, recently completed in the annual W. Va. “Make it Yourself with Wool Contest.” The contest was held on Nov. 8-9 at the Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp in Weston. Marsha was 1 of 15 girls ranging in ages from 14-24 who participated in the annual event.
For all of you who really enjoy the hustle and bustle of Christmas, with its glitter and gaiety, you won’t want to miss the “Touch of Christmas” Show at the beautiful Literary Hall, on Dec. 12, 13 and 14. It will be decorated from top to bottom. If you need any ideas before you start decorating your own home, you will want to attend the “Touch of Christmas” Show. Besides beautiful decorations, there will be special musical entertainment and refreshments.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 5, 1990
Ms. Elsa Olsen, a learning disabilities evaluator and teacher in Hampshire County has been named the Outstanding Children’s Service Worker of the Year by the West Virginia Child Care Association. Nominations were made by childcare agencies throughout the state.
VFW Post 1101 Commander John Dillinger extended a customary handshake to post member Shelton E. Sewell following Sewell’s presentation of a Japanese World War II rifle for display in the post home. The rifle, a 7.7 caliber with bayonet, was captured from a Japanese 1 MP Marine Corporal during the invasion of Okinawa in the spring of 1945. Sewell fought with the U.S. Army in that campaign. A former resident of Arbutus, Md., now living in Burlington, he is a life member of Post 1101.
The Modern Woodmen of America Junior Service Club of Rio recently decorated a Christmas tree at the E.A. Hawse Continuous Care Center as a community service project. Leader of the Club, Sheryl Park, says the group wanted to share the Christmas spirit in a way that emphasized giving, instead of receiving.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 6, 2000
The area will soon be putting on a show. Six shows, actually, each 1 being shown at the new South Branch Cinema Six, located off Route 220 near Moorefield. The new movie theater, set to open in mid-January, will feature 6 screens and a total seating capacity of 800.
With the passing of life, numbers don’t matter, yet, nothing can be discounted in death. About 20 county residents participated in Monday evening’s Hospice of the Panhandle “Light Up A Life” tree lighting ceremony at the Hampshire County Library in Romney.
Hampshire High School’s Vocational Agricultural program has been rated among the top 6 programs in the nation by the National Agricultural Association of Educators. The local program was 1st entered in the state competition last spring, taking the top state honor.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 1, 2010
Five buildings are up and 2 more will be up within the next couple weeks at the $15 million West Virginia Retreat Center complex in Three Churches. Dr. Bob LoPinto is regional director of Global Country of World Peace based in Bethesda, Md. LoPinto said Monday that infrastructure is nearing completion.
Archeologist working on a section of the Romney Business Park have unearthed shards of pottery, arrowheads and fire pits dating back not only centuries but indeed over 2 millenniums. “I was told by 1 of the archeologists that what was found could be dated back 2,500 years ago,” said Les Shoemaker, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA). Shoemaker said the archeologists found something in almost every 1 of the approximately 50 holes dug on the site.
Entertainers Maria Rose and Danny Elswick will be the special guest performers on Sat., Dec. 4, at the Fort Ashby Community Center. Maria and Danny, just back from Branson, Mo., and New Orleans, La., will combine their country, patriotic and original songs, as well as some Christmas favorites.
