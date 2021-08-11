Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, Aug. 11 — Taco salad, corn, fruit, cornbread
Thursday, Aug. 12 — Cook’s special
Friday, Aug. 13 — Baked fish, rice, cauliflower blend, fruit
Monday, Aug. 16 — Meatballs, kale, salad, Italian bread, fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 17 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, rolls, fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, corn, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 19 — Chef salad, fruit, roll, dessert
Friday, Aug. 20 — Chicken cacciatore, salad, green beans, bread, fruit
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 11 — Taco salad, corn, fruit, cornbread
Thursday, Aug. 12 — Cook’s special
Monday, Aug. 16 — Meatballs, kale, salad, Italian bread, fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, corn, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 19 — Chef salad, fruit, roll, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 12 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, fruit
Friday, Aug. 13 — Cook’s special
Tuesday, Aug. 17 — Chef salad, fruit, roll, dessert
Thursday, Aug. 19 — Swiss chicken, carrots, spinach salad with beets, fruit dessert, Italian bread
Friday, Aug. 20 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, rolls, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 13 — Baked fish, rice, cauliflower blend, fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 17 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, rolls, fruit
Friday, Aug. 20 — Chicken cacciatore, salad, green beans, bread, fruit
* * *
Farmer’s Market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 are now available.
The $30 vouchers are being distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging administrative office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, just east of Romney. The value of the vouchers is $30.
At the center, applicants will remain in their cars and an application will be brought to them to complete. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate.
The monthly income guidelines this year are $1,986 for 1 person and $2,686 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call the Committee on Aging at 304-822-4097.* * *
The fall bus tour to Vermont has been canceled. Keep an eye on this space for the 2022 travel plans.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.