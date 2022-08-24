Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
All Hampshire County senior centers are open for indoor dining.
Wednesday, Aug. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Romney Senior Center – Old-Time TV game day. Try your luck at games like “The Price is Right,” “Wheel of Fortune” or “Family Feud.”
Monday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to noon, Romney Senior Center – Game day
Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Romney Senior Center – Craft Day (picture frame). Come and design your own personal frame. Reserve your spot today.
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60 and guests.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Oven fried chicken, potato salad, cooked carrots, wheat roll, blueberries and ice cream
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Chef salad with ham, turkey, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, wheat roll, brownies
Friday, Aug. 26 — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, salad
Monday, Aug. 29 — Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, cauliflower, corn bread, apple crisp
Tuesday, Aug. 30— Chicken on wheat bun, macaroni salad, carrot and celery sticks, salad greens, fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Swedish meatballs, wheat noodles, kale, Italian bread, chocolate cake with cherries
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Oven fried chicken, potato salad, cooked carrots, wheat roll, blueberries and ice cream
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Chef salad with ham, turkey, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, wheat roll, brownies
Monday, Aug. 29 — Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, cauliflower, corn bread, apple crisp
Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Swedish meatballs, wheat noodles, kale, Italian bread, chocolate cake with cherries
Thursday, Sept. 1 — Baked fish, mac and cheese, corn, salad greens with beets, peaches and cookies
Monday, Sept. 5 — Closed for Labor Day
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 25 — Cook’s choice
Friday, Aug. 26— Oven fried chicken, potato salad, corn, wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday, Aug. 30 — Swedish meatballs, rice, kale, Italian bread, fruit
Thursday, Sept. 1 — Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, baked beans, dessert
Friday, Sept. 2 — Baked fish, vegetable rice, salad with beets, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 26 — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, salad
Tuesday, Aug. 30 —Chicken on wheat bun, macaroni salad, carrot and celery sticks, salad greens, fruit
Friday, Sept. 2 — Cheeseburger with wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, baked beans, fruit and dessert
Home delivered or congregate meal program information is available by contacting the Romney Senior Center at 304-822-2465.
One more bus trip sponsored by the Committee on Aging is on the schedule for 2022.
• A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Sept. 19-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
