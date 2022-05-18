100 Years Ago — May 17, 1922
The bandstand movement agitated last fall or about 8 months ago has apparently died. The rally meeting or free concert given by the band in the Opera House aroused great enthusiasm for one evening and the next day it expired. Where is the money donated? Who is responsible for the neglect?
On May 12 representatives of Romney, Moorefield and Franklin met in the Town Hall at Moorefield, and organized a baseball association to be known as The South Branch Valley Baseball League. The League is supposed to embrace Romney, Moorefield, Petersburg and Franklin, although Petersburg was not represented at the meeting.
A New Disease in Town — to be up-to-date you must have it. The name of this new summer illness is straw hat-it is, and the prices for inoculation are $2.00, $2.50, $3.00 and $3.75. While it’s going — get it. Romney Mercantile Company
50 Years Ago — May 17, 1972
PURGITSVILLE — Mrs. Delphia Helman, Phyllis and Roger, went to Dulles Airport last Tuesday to meet Sally Helman, who has just finished her basic training and several weeks of special training in the Army. —Mr. and Mrs. Chester Wilson, Lake City, Fla., traveled to Cape Kennedy to watch Apollo 16 leave for the moon.
Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Mr. A.F. Riggleman of here. — Little Tammy and Pammy Rinker celebrated their first birthday on May 1 with cake and ice cream at their home.
40 Years Ago — May 19, 1982
Joe Gainer, who has been visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Y. Newell Jr., left Tuesday for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he will complete his graduate work in August.
The West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association and the Charleston Lions Club have announced that Kevin Malick from Hampshire High School has been selected to play in the North-South Rhododendron Football Classic. The annual game will be held July 17 in Charleston.
30 Years Ago — May 20, 1992
Judy A. Hite of Bloomery was installed as the 1992-93 president of the Virginia State Credit Professionals during the International Conference held recently in Fairfax, Va.
On May 16, the nursing class of Allegany Community College held its Baccalaureate Exercises at Central Assembly of God Church, Cumberland, Md. Rebecca Lee Arnold, Romney, received her nursing pin at this service, and received an Associate of Arts degree in Nursing, graduating cum laude, on May 17, at the Thirtieth Commencement Exercises.
Paul J. Kinder Jr. graduated from the West Virginia University Honors Program magna cum laude with a BA in geography on May 17.
20 Years Ago — May 15, 2002
Hampshire County voters sent a resounding message to the County Commission Tuesday: “Don’t sell Hampshire Memorial Hospital.” A referendum asking county voters to decide whether commissioners should be given the authority to sell the Romney hospital appeared on the primary election ballot.
The vote denying commissioners that authority totaled 2,409 versus 855 votes cast in favor of granting consideration of the hospital sale.
By an overwhelming 2,347-1,060 margin in county primary voting yesterday, Sunday hunting was turned down. The vote tally showed all 23 precincts unanimously voted down Sunday hunting.
Anita Fitzgerald of Slanesville is proud to announce the marriage of her son, Larry E. Fitzgerald, to Racheal A. Papenberg on April 13, 2002. The wedding ceremony was held in Las Vegas, Nev.
10 Years Ago — May 16, 2012
While no immediate timetable has been set, Romney sewer customers are likely to see at least 2 rate increases hit their pocketbooks over the next 2 to 3 years. One way or another the coming rate hikes are tied to the proposed construction of a new $16 million sewer plant. During last week’s regular city council meeting, Mayor Dan Hileman said December 2015 is the present target date for the new plant.
Former Hampshire County native Glenn Adrian has been named among the State Journal’s Who’s Who in West Virginia Business. Adrian, a 1973 graduate of Hampshire High School, spent 4 years in the U.S. Navy before attending West Virginia University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Slanesville resident Holden Shockey has accomplished something very few students even think of. Shockey will graduate next Friday evening at HHS and will have completed 13 years of school having never missed a day.
