THIS WEEK
Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Only government meetings are relatively certain to occur as scheduled as the county tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many of those are now being held by teleconference.
For any meeting or event scheduled, we suggest you call ahead.
Sept. 29
Sept. 30
Oct. 1
Oct. 2
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 2, CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
Oct. 3
Oct. 4
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 4, Central Office, School St., Romney.
Oct. 5
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., Oct. 5, USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
Looking ahead
Oct. 6-12
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m. Wed., Oct. 6, CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 6, by teleconference only. Call-in instructions are posted at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or call 304-822-5174.
Dominique Gagne and Q Morrow Flute and Guitar Duo Concert 7:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9, The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.hampshirearts.org or at the door. $10 for Arts Council Members, $12 for non-members. Kids 17 and under are free.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m. Mon., Oct. 11, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Oct. 12, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., Oct. 12, Town Hall.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Bingo Doors open at 4, early bird games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, just north of U.S. 50 off National Lutheran Blvd.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.