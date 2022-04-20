100 Years Ago — April 19, 1922
Four Federal officers, led by J.J. Doerr, arrived here Thursday evening and had E.M. Rinker, of Keyser, who has been doing work here for Prosecuting Attorney White, meet them that night. On Friday, the posse went to the section of Hardy County lying close to the Hampshire county line and arrested James H. Wolfe, who is supposed to have been manufacturing moonshine for quite a number of years.
The Romney Band gave an excellent concert Monday evening in the Opera House. It was so good that all present were surprised at the character of the music. Dressed in their summer uniforms, the members appeared to the best advantage and the remark was frequently heard: “It looks like a city band and plays like one.” It goes without saying that every citizen attending is more than proud of the band.
There will be a debate and a candy social at Mt. Union schoolhouse on the evening of April 28th beginning at 8 P.M. The public is cordially invited. — G.H. Day, Teacher
50 Years Ago — April 19, 1972
Shades of the Old West have descended on Hampshire County. For the past 3 weeks a rash of cattle rustling has broken out in the area, beginning with 2 calves taken from the farm of Richard Kuykendall and including 2 taken yesterday in the Green Spring area. The rustlers are specializing in the theft of calves, and it is assumed they are being transported in private automobiles.
Mrs. Minor Watts spent last Thursday with Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Herron in Fairfax, Va.
A low of 34 degrees and a high of 84 both fell on the 18th. Precipitation for the past week measured 1.40 inches.
40 Years Ago — April 21, 1982
Jim Alkire has been named the new head football coach at Hampshire High School.
The Hampshire Girls Tennis team evened its record at 1-1 as they defeated Frankfort 6-3 with Tammy Stacey and Dee Dee Strawn winning in both their single and doubles matches.
Alkire’s Tire Service in Slanesville advertised blackwall tires in prices ranging from $28.49 to $39.95 And, you can ride to Slanesville Fire Hall for an all-you-can eat spaghetti dinner for $3.
American Legion Post 91 and Wappacoma Post 1101 VFW, Romney, hope to place an avenue of flags on Main Street starting on Memorial Day this year.
30 Years Ago — April 22, 1992
U.S. Route 50 could become a 3-lane highway from near the center of Romney east to the top of the mountain within the next 18 months, according to state road district engineer Nick Bromhal. The new 3- lane could possibly begin around McDonald’s and extend to Grassy Lick Road.
Howard and Dottie Sharples, Westbrook, Conn., Mrs. Ruth Sharples, Cranston, R.I. and Bill and Mildred Briggs, Woodbridge, Va., spent the Easter weekend with Bill and Ruth Hottinger. Dotty is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hottinger, and Mildred is the sister of Mrs. Hottinger.
20 Years Ago — April 17, 2002
The South Branch Watershed Association of Hampshire County has picked the problem of stream bank erosion as the focal point of its work as a new organization.
Association president Bill Milleson said formation of the volunteer group increases the likelihood of obtaining technical and financial assistance from government agencies and private foundations in addressing stream bank erosion along the South Branch of the Potomac River.
The association has already received two small grants totaling $5,000 from the Potomac Valley Conservation District and Potomac Headwater Resource, Conservation and Development Council.
On April 25, Augusta Elementary School will honor Mary H. Clem on her 90th birthday. Mrs. Clem has been volunteering her services to the third-grade classes for many years and is much beloved by her students.
10 Years Ago — April 18, 2012
ROMNEY – American Pickers have nothing over Hampshire County native Steve Rinker.
Rinker has been the recent caretaker of the oldest original American-made motorcycle on the planet, a rare find in anyone’s book. The motorcycle has been stored amongst Rinker’s collection of Indians.
Speaking about the new mandatory signing on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, Superintendent Lynn Boyer said, “It’s been quite a journey.” The newly implemented requirement is for all staff, regardless of whether they are deaf or can hear, to be fluent in sign language.
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Seniors Seth Moomaw and Brittany Keesling won conference championships in tennis Saturday, Hampshire’s first in three years.
Moomaw swept through the bracket of the No. 3 singles players in the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference and Keesling did the same against her No. 4 singles competition.
Then Moomaw teamed with Brooke Davis, Hampshire’s No. 1 girl, to win the mixed doubles competition.
