If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — Oct. 20, 1920
Albert Pownell, of Denver, Colo., is visiting his relatives and old friends in town and county.
The automobile of John Barnes, who lives near the head of Buffalo Hollow, was taken from where he left it on the street Thursday night and it was found near the foot of town hill the next morning turned upside down by the side of the road and badly demolished. Mr. Barnes had brought his family here to see the moving pictures. So far, no arrests have been made.
Miss Minnie King, of Cumberland, is visiting the family of Lewis Beckman.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 21, 1970
A high of 79 degrees on the 15th and a low of 27 degrees on the 19th have been recorded for the past week by Miss Frances Vance, official weather observer. A total of .43 inches of rain had fallen at 9:30 this morning.
A course in the use of sign language for anyone who desires to make social contact with persons having hearing defects will be offered beginning on Nov. 2, in the Primary auditorium of the W. Va. School for the Deaf. This building is located across from the Romney Coke Plant. The course is free and will be held once a week.
Specialist Four Daniel O. Combs was awarded the Army Commendation Medal on Oct. 5, 1970, for meritorious achievement in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam, while serving as a records reviewer with the Records Purification Section, Personnel Services Center, United States Army Support Command, Saigon.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 22, 1980
The annual fall concert presented by the Romney Junior High School Chorus and the Hampshire High School Chorus will be held Thursday, Oct. 30, 1980, at 7:30 in the Hampshire High School Gym. There is a new addition, however, The Capon Bridge Junior High School Chorus will also present a program. Another added attraction will be the combining of the Romney Junior High School and Capon Bridge Junior High School Choirs for the singing of 2 numbers.
The E. A. Hawse Retirement Village, Inc., is pleased to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the new E. A. Hawse Health Center to be held on Oct. 25, 1980, at Baker, W. Va. The guest speaker will be the honorable Robert C. Byrd. Actual construction for the building began on Oct. 11, 1980, with the completion date set for July 31, 1981.
Gov. Rockefeller has appointed an Eastern Panhandle resident to the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin. Douglas S. Rockwell of Charles Town was appointed to serve on the commission, which is responsible for planning and oversight for preservation of the Potomac River and surrounding land.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 24, 1990
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new $2.7 million Capon Bridge Elementary School have been set for Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m., school officials have announced. Governor Gaston Caperton and School Building Authority members are scheduled to help local school officials turn over the 1st shovel of soil. The ceremonies will take place on the junior high football field next to the present elementary school.
William T. Milleson, John Barbe, son-in-law, and John T. Barbe, grandson, raised a 160-pound pumpkin. The pumpkin is on display in the lobby of the First National Bank on Rosemary Lane in Romney.
Eugene G. and Dorothy E. (Hott) Dorsey, of Route 6, Romney, were recently honored on their 50th wedding anniversary. A reception was held at their residence and hosted by their children and daughter-in-law. The couple was married on Sept. 23, 1940, at the Second Baptist Church, Cumberland, Md. The Rev. Edgar V. Price was the officiating clergyman.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 25, 2000
A new full-service Division of Motor Vehicles office to serve Hampshire County is scheduled to open by Dec. 7. In May it was announced Hampshire County businessman Bob Mayhew would build and then lease an office for DMV use. Mayhew won the competitive bid to build the new office. Hampshire Home Builders are constructing the 2-story steel-framed building.
On Friday, Oct. 13, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Springfield Volunteer Rescue Squad visited Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School kindergarten, 1st- and 2nd-grade students. The children were shown equipment used in fire and rescue operations. The use of this equipment was explained by Roger Whisner, Ernie Crouse, Rick McLaughlin and rescue squad first responder, Becky Whisner.
Nearly 1 year after the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new regional juvenile detention center, state officials say the work is about to begin. Regional Jail Authority Director Steve Canterbury said Monday that bids for site preparation will be opened on Nov. 2, and a contract will be awarded at that time. The new juvenile detention center is expected to cost around $4 million. The 24-bed facility will serve as a prototype for a series of detention centers statewide, officials said.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 20, 2010
Wildlife are out there enjoying a woodland buffet of nuts that will “fatten” them up for the winter. The number of acorns on the chestnut and white oak trees this year is incredible, says Christopher Ryan, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources supervisor of Game Management Services. “This year’s mast is the highest in oak history in 41 years,” said Ryan.
High temperatures and the lack of rain have had an impact on the fall colors this year. Although the leaves around the county are changing, the brilliant colors appear to be lacking in most areas. Riding around the county, while looking for fall photo opportunities was like trying to find one’s car keys — you know they’re there, you just can’t find them.
Within the past year, the Romney street maintenance department completed a survey of street conditions within the city limits — nearly a dozen streets were found to be in poor condition. In the view of city officials the situation is problematic because they say there is no sufficient revenue source to generate the funding needed to pave the dozen or so streets making the “worst streets” list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.