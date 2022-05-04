100 Years Ago — May 3, 1922
Friday afternoon two gentlemen alighted from an automobile in front of the New Century Hotel and entering, wanted to know if this was the site of “Skeep Keller’s old hotel.” Informed it was they began making some inquiries about old residents of Romney when a man entering to file a telegram was pointed out as one of the older residents. The two gentlemen then approached the man and introduced themselves. One was Rev. Frank Tyler, Presiding Elder of the Southern Methodist Church in Winchester, Va., the other his brother, Rev. Barrett Tyler, Rector of the Episcopal Church of Brooklynne, Mass., a fashionable Boston suburb. Their father was presiding elder here thirty years ago and the two ministers were boys in short pants in those days.
The case of William Lester Miller against S.C. Milleson and others, which began Monday of last week and in which the validity of a paper purporting to be the last will and testament of the late Charles Milleson, was ended Thursday when the jury brought in a verdict stating, “We the jury have agreed that the paper in the dispute is the last will and testament of Charles K. Milleson and should be recognized as such,” A.C. Lovett, foreman. Motion was made by the defendant’s counsel to set aside the verdict and for a new trial.
50 Years Ago — May 3, 1972
Miss Linda Glass, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Glass of Romney, is this year’s recipient of the Arbuckle Scholarship at Glenville State College. She is majoring in library science and was recommended by the library staff for her outstanding work in this area.
Dr. James F. Easton, 93, died Saturday at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. He had maintained continuous private practice here since 1925. Dr. Easton was the oldest practicing physician in the United States.
SHANKS — Mr. Carl Belt, Cumberland and Mr. and Mrs. Ras Clower, were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Belt Sunday noon.
40 Years Ago — May 5, 1982
SEDAN — Never think you are too old to play in a playhouse. Howard Lee and grandson, Forrest, spent Sunday afternoon just doing so. —Mr. and Mrs. Owen Clark, DeLand, Florida, visited Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Park, Sheryl and Sherry and Mrs. Alma Pepper, recently. We think they brought us some sunshine.
Mrs. David Llewellyn and Kerri spent part of last week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Page Huffman and attended the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester.
30 Years Ago — May 6, 1992
Police are still searching for clues in last Thursday’s shooting death of 60-year-old West Virginia Advocate Editor Warren E. Duliere. Mr. Duliere was found by his wife in the garage of their home in North River around noon.
Anna Elizabeth Dorsey was crowned Miss Hampshire VI at the annual spring pageant on April 28 at Hampshire High School.
Assistant District Forester Harold Smallwood was on hand Monday, April 27, to plant Capon Bridge Elementary’s first tree, a sugar maple.
20 Years Ago — May 1, 2002
The county’s legislative team is working with the Hampshire County Development Authority on an ambitious plan to build an $8 million hotel-restaurant-fitness “wellness” center complex in the county.
Preliminary plans call for a 36- to 50-room hotel with a restaurant and a wellness center that would include fitness, physical therapy and rehabilitation facilities.
Early Monday morning it was a mix of long hugs, tears and good-natured joking under gray skies as 351st Ordnance Company soldiers and family said their goodbyes outside the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Romney.
Joined by company commander Capt. James Pope, soldiers, all in civilian dress, boarded the bus taking them to Pittsburgh for a flight to Fort Lewis, Wash., where the U.S. Army Reserve unit is assigned for one-year of active duty. The bus pulled out at around 8:30 a.m.
Tire Amnesty Week in Hampshire County warranted more tires locally than in any of the other six counties in District Five. The Hampshire County headquarters of the West Virginia Division of Highways collected 13,747 tires last week during the six-day event.
10 Years Ago — May 2, 2012
Over the past several weeks dozens of local residents have been involved in the filming of Road Show No. 2. The video begins with early settlers during the Civil War in Romney and continues up to present time.
Capon Bridge resident Blane Wolford, 78, was found guilty recently in Hampshire County Court of unlawful assault. Wolford faced Judge Charles Parsons and a jury of his peers Tuesday, April 24, and was found guilty on a lesser count than what he was originally charged with, according to Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Moreland.
Levi Moreland’s new Hampshire High School’s track-and-field record isn’t about speed, which is a good thing considering the time he has impatiently put into setting it. It’s about distance.
The junior from Augusta flung the discus 157 feet, 4 inches Friday night, besting a standard of 152 feet set 14 years ago by Brian Sites.
