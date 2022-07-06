100 Years Ago — July 5, 1922
In the matter of a petition for a change of the road in the Gore district leading from the N.W. Turnpike at the bridge across Tear Coat through the lands of J.T. Grapes’ heirs and others to intersect with the Hoy rod at Isaac J. Saville’s, the change to be made beginning at the corner of the orchard at the top of the hill running thence in a southeast direction through the Grapes’ lands to M.J. Flory’s land and thence through the land along the hill above the meadow to intersect the N.W. turnpike at or near the residence of M.J. Flory, the court decided to make said change.
Master J. Edwin Friskey, of Akron, Ohio, is spending some time with Mr. and Mrs. John W. Parker.
Saul Simpson, a resident of Springfield, of perhaps sixty-five years of age, committed suicide at the home of his daughter, mrs. Walter Adams, of this place, Wednesday morning between five and six o’clock by hanging himself in an outbuilding in the yard of the Adams home. He was found by Walter Adams. Deceased was employed at the Tie Plant at Green Spring and while he had been in ill health lately and is also reported to have worried considerably because of an error in his income tax return, no positive cause is known for his rash act.
50 Years Ago — July 5, 1972
The members of Maranatha Baptist Church revived an old West Virginia tradition last Tuesday evening when they “belled” their pastor and his bride. Members and friends had congregated at the Southern States building east of Romney, and on the pretense of a “meeting” out of town, the pastor and wife were lured from their home by a close friend. Upon noticing the car of one of the church deacons “broken down” at Southern States, they stopped to investigate; whereupon, they were met with the traditional wheelbarrow and clatter of cow bells. After being instructed as to the purpose of the wheelbarrow, the pastor loaded his bride therein and in a surprise move took off at a full gallop down the street. The belling party caught up about a block later and with car horns blowing and bells ringing all proceeded down Main Street. The party ended at the pastor’s home.
The Rev. and Mrs. Ron Weber were married June 10, 1972, in Cumberland.
40 Years Ago — July 7, 1982
Two hundred twenty-one 4- H youth from around Hampshire County attended the 53rd annual Hampshire County 4-H Camp, held at Hampshire Park, June 13-18.
The South Branch Valley Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution presented three senior girls in the Romney area with its highest award, The Good Citizen’s Award. Receiving the award were Lana Bean, Patty Lower, and Jessie Rayl.
Senator Robert C. Byrd will be at the Romney Fire Hall for a fund-raising event on July 25.
Roger Dawson, a 1982 graduate of HHS, has been awarded the Dick McElwee Scholarship. The scholarship, named in honor of the former football coach at Romney High School, is awarded for merit, character and ability.
30 Years Ago — July 8, 1992
The fourth annual Harmony Dinner Theater held on May 17 at HHS received outstanding comments from any who attended. The combination of the delicious dinner and excellent performance gave the guests a memorable afternoon.
The group is under the direction of Judith Likens.
Two Hampshire County contestants placed in various categories of the Miss West Virginia National Teen-Ager Pageant held last month in Huntington. Kelly Chambers was named fourth runner-up overall and received first place in the talent contest. Christina Maroulis was a top ten finalist and second runner-up in the essay category writing contest.
20 Years Ago — July 3, 2002
Recently, Dennis and Sue Grenville traveled to Seattle, Wash., where they attended the high school graduation of their granddaughter, Christina Owen. During their two-week stay, their sightseeing included Mount Ranier and Pikes Market in that area, and they also toured in Vancouver, B.C.
George and Anastasia Swope, New Milford, N.J., accompanied by her brotherin- law and his young daughter from Greece were guests of the John Arnolds on River Road the weekend of June 15.
George and Anastasia attended the graduate recital of Jane Cookman Burgess on Friday evening and George’s HHS class reunion on Saturday.
10 Years Ago — July 5, 2012
BANGKOK, Thailand — Romney’s Amanda Greene and her teammates representing the United States bowled their best when it mattered most Sunday — the two games that won them the gold medal at the 12th World Youth Bowling Championships.
“I can’t even begin to explain what it means to be bringing home a gold medal,” Greene messaged from halfway around the world Monday. “It’s one of those things you dream about.”
Widespread power outages, downed trees and reduced water volume was the result of a storm that hit Hampshire County around 9 p.m. Friday.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologists in Sterling said the storm is called a derecho. NOAA said derecho storms generally happen further west.
Festivalgoers braved the heat at Wapocoma Campground Saturday to attend the 4th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and fireworks display.
