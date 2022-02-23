100 Years Ago — Feb. 22, 1922
The man now in jail at Berkeley Springs who gave his name as H. Shaffer and who was jailed for selling a horse belonging to G.E. Weber of Morgan County, whom he had “hired,” now has another charge against him of “buying” a horse from a man named Long six miles out of Romney, giving a check in payment. The check proved to be worthless. Mr. Long was in Berkeley Springs and learned from the prisoner that he had sold the horse in Mt. Savage for $17.50. Mr. Long went from there to the latter place in hopes of recovering the horse. The correct name of the prison is O.O. Eckels and his home is in Clarksburg where his wife now is.
HOY — The farmers of this community held a very successful meeting at Sedalia schoolhouse Tuesday night.
All fans and those interested in the Romney Base Ball Club will assemble at Dr. Martin’s office Friday night of this week at 7:30 o’clock. We are already receiving letters from big teams wanting to schedule games. Nothing puts a town on the map quicker than a good baseball team.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 23, 1972
YELLOW SPRING — Around 20 inches of snow blankets the area around here, delaying news articles, postponing social events, preventing people from working and just about everything has been halted since snow started falling last Wednesday, but Friday the heavier snow really added to the earlier accumulation.
Roads are still blocked by deep drifts and electrical current was off for 12 hours. Many homes went cold that were heated electrically, but service was restored Sunday at 4 p.m. — Mr. and Mrs. Otho Miller and daughter, Mrs. James Watson, should have remained in Florida for a while. They returned home just in time to be snowed in after vacationing in the sunshine state for the past two weeks.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 24, 1982
Last Wednesday’s sudden snowstorm was blamed for a rash of highway accidents in which several area persons were injured and property damage was high. Local state police said the snow, which began falling about 10:30 a.m., was responsible for three mishaps within a 45- minute period. One crash caused more than $10,000 damage when a car slid into a flatbed truck that was hauling a farm tractor. A single-vehicle accident 20 minutes before that on the same road sent 2 persons to Hampshire Memorial Hospital. A 2-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m., on U.S. Route 50, two miles west of Romney, injured one person and caused damages in excess of $8,000, according to police.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 19, 1992
Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Virginia L. Smith has graduated from Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Smith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karol W. Smith of Capon Bridge.
Mrs. Jo Pownall, of Springfield, was honored with an open house reception on Feb. 9, in observance of her 80th birthday. One hundred and fifty relatives and friends visited Mrs. Pownall at the home of her sister, Mary Susan Williams, on River Road, Romney.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 20, 2002
Hampshire High School’s outstanding vocational students in the area of business are Jeff Keller, Angela Lawson, Jenna Maphis, Tanya Soley, Chavonne Streeter, Mandi Timbrook and Ryan Ursal. These students were recently honored at Romney Rotary luncheons.
The Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Commission has begun screening job applicants for a coordinator.
The screening last week narrowed the field of job applicants to 3 people. Six people had applied. The job could be filled by mid-April.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 22, 2012
The 1st new residential subdivision project in Hampshire County since 2009 was approved last week by the Hampshire County Planning Commission.
A 5-lot project in the Arnold Stickley Road area near Green Spring, McLaughlin Farm Subdivision is the 1st and only subdivision presented to planners for approval under the provisions of the county’s new subdivision ordinance, which was adopted in 2009.
Bank of Romney vice president and chief financial officer Dean K. Young was recently appointed to the board of directors of the local institution. Young replaces Ned Miller, who until his recent retirement had served as a board member for several decades.
The Romney 250th Celebration Committee and Romney ON TRAC invite everyone to join in for an historic clothing fashion show and workshop.
The goal of the event is to get as many residents and visitors as possible into period clothing, to have fun and get into the spirit of the yearlong celebration of Romney’s 250th birthday.
