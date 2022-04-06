100 Years Ago — April 5, 1922
The Reporter’s Column, comments on things seen and heard about town: Apropos of the discussion which has been rife between those who order and those who don’t may we suggest that each side is right to a degree and there is much to be said for both? In view of the fact that our town is small, it naturally follows city stocks of merchandise cannot be kept here. Certainly that is understood by merchants and customers alike, and, because of that Romney folks are obliged, in some instances, to buy elsewhere, although our merchants are accommodating and are glad to order anything within their lines not carried in stock. However, within the last few years our stores have become more up to date, carry better liens of goods and in several of them ready made clothing can be obtained, and the person buying them can be fully satisfied with his purchase, knowing that he or she is buying standard goods of prevailing styles. Romney can no longer be called behind the times in the matter of dress or in very many other things for that matter.
The Band Stand fund is steadily growing, a number of persons having made very generous contributions. The matter, however, cannot drag along and something definite should be decided promptly.
An examination for coupons of credit on Reading Circle Course and for Second Renewals will be held at Romney School on Saturday, April 8.
50 Years Ago — April 5, 1972
Miss Sally D. Helman, daughter of Mrs. Delphia Helman of Junction, completed her eight weeks of basic training on March 3 at Ft. McClellan, Ala.
The Bud Nealis Sportsman of the Year Award was presented this year to Miss Peg Grove at the second annual all-sports banquet held March 25.
Club members voted Peg as the recipient of the award for her years of service to the Athletic Boosters Club, her unselfish service and her interest in all sports and team members.
DELRAY— Thirty people were at Green Lane Cemetery Saturday afternoon and a gratifying amount of work was completed. —Sunday visitors with Mr. and Mrs. Ersel Pepper were Elwood Saville and Mr. and Mrs. Owen Clark. The Clarks just returned from a trip to Florida.
40 Years Ago — April 7, 1982
Extensive damage occurred to the lighting system and bleachers of Rannells Field at Hampshire High School when high winds caused one of the stadium light poles to snap at its base and fall into the bleachers. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
Dr. Julia Blue, Dr. James Zimmer and David Blue were guests of Mrs. John R. Blue for several days last week.
New members of the GFWC of Romney are Cathe Moreland, Jane Marquez, Pam Faulkner, Inez Irons, Ila Shaffer and Kim Butcher.
Some folks are just too polite to be up to no good.
30 Years Ago — April 1, 1992
Three positive animal rabies cases and one quarantine were reported in March and February, according to the Hampshire County Health Dept. The majority of rabies cases occur in skunks, bats, foxes, raccoons, dogs, cats and farm animals. Rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, rats and mice are very rarely infected.
Boy Scout Troop 51 of Capon Bridge placed 3rd in the Tri-Valley Basketball Tournament held in Moorefield on March 28.
Richard “Dick” Harmison, a former sports star at Romney High School, will be inducted into the Potomac State College Athletic Hall of Fame, April 11, in ceremonies at the Keyser Moose Lodge.
20 Years Ago — April 3, 2002
Hilda Sue Combs, Goldsboro, N.C., is visiting family and friends in the area and is a guest of Judy Loy.
Susan Loy Cooper with daughters, Liliana and Martina, Middletown, Del., were overnight guests of her aunt, Ann Hill.
Fred and Joanne Clodfelter have returned home after spending two weeks in Germany visiting with their daughter, Amy and husband and grandson.
10 Years Ago — April 4, 2012
Being 100 years old has very little to do with age, according to Augusta resident Marjorie Frances Gillam McCannon. But it has lots to do with attitude. McCannon turns 100 today, April 4, but a special birthday party was held for her Monday afternoon at the Hampshire County Senior Center in Romney.
“I’m overwhelmed,” McCannon said about the turnout.
Despite an early-season foot injury that has never been fully diagnosed, Hampshire senior Hannah Carl made such an impact on the court that the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference girls basketball coaches have named her the league’s player of the year.
It’s the first player-of-the-year honor for a Trojan basketball player in the league’s five-year history.
The Romney Area Christian Ministerial Association is sponsoring a community Easter Sunrise service that will take place at Romney Church of the Nazarene, located at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 8, with Fr. Joseph Augustine as speaker. All are welcome to attend.
